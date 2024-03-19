14
[WATCH] Detroit Teacher Fired After Parent Complains About Her Viral Video “Drippin 101”

Detroit rapper Dripin’ Honey, who is also a teacher in the Detroit area who goes by the name Ms. Brown, was reportedly fired from her job because of her music career. In a TikTok video, Honey explained that the parent of one of her students was very unhappy about her new music video “Drippin’ 101”.

She alleges that even months after continous meetings wtih her employer about her involvement in the music industry, she was ultimately asked to erase all her content. Brown added that the video featurerd her students with one of them wearing merchandise from Taylor Preparatory High School, though it’s unclear if that was the school she was fired from.

The video has garnered over 235,000 likes on TikTok.






