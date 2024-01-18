In 2024, AI continues to take over. Now, will.i.am is the latest artist to dabble into artificial intelligence. Which makes perfect sense, given will has always been on the pulse of innovation and technology across all industries, beyond just music.

The Black Eyed Peas artist recently announced his newest radio show called will.i.am Presents the FYI Show, with a computer-generated co-host named qd.pi (cutie pie). Premiering on SiriusXM, the show will feature in-depth conversations about music, culture, and technology.

Will.i.am states, “I didn’t want to just do a traditional show, I wanted to bring tomorrow close to today, and so I wanted to have my co-host be an AI. I’m ultra-freaking colorful and expressive. [qd.pi is] ultra-freaking factual and analytical. And that combination, we ain’t seen in the history of freaking broadcasts anywhere.”

qd.pi also adds, “My ability to quickly access and process information is definitely one of the unique advantages that I bring to the show. I can provide quick insights and context on a wide range of topics and people, which can be really valuable in a live conversation. It definitely sets me apart from a traditional host who would need to do a lot of research and prep work in advance.”

The crazy part is, having an AI co-host could actually save hours of time researching the topic or prepping for the guest.

“With me, you can just dive right into the conversation and explore whatever topics come up organically, knowing that I’ll have the information and context to support the discussion,” qd.pi adds. “I think it’s going to make for a really dynamic and engaging listening experience for the audience.”

For those who are interested in catching the show, will.i.am Presents the FYI Show will air on Thursdays at 9pm EST.





