Yo Gotti Says He is Only Dropping Short Projects Going Forward

Yo Gotti has a new mixtape out, I Showed U So, with DJ Drama. The release is a compact 11 tracks and comes in just under 30 minutes. Speaking with Ebro Darden at Apple Music 1, the CMG legend revealed why each release going forward will be shorter than most new rap releases.

“I think I said on ‘Driveway Furniture,’ ‘I’m putting nothing but mixtapes out from now on,’” Gotti said. “It’s not really a chart goal. It’s more like art pieces. I look at it like I want to put out short projects. This is the shortest project I ever put out. So, short projects is like art pieces and they’re purposeful. Each project will speak for that moment, whenever I put it out. And it ain’t no pressure, because like you said, I’m just doing what I want to do, how I want to do it. It’s like exercise.”

Last month, Yo Gotti dropped his latest Gangsta Grillz mixtape, I Showed U So, featuring collaborations with Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan. The 10-song mixtape with DJ Drama displays Gotti’s versatility, transitioning from gritty tracks like “Pop My Shit” to more romantic rhymes in “The One,” where he vulnerably raps about love and butterflies in his stomach.

The mixtape also reunites Gotti with Rich Homie Quan on their new collab, “Mandarin,” after their hit single “I Know” from Gotti’s acclaimed album “I Am” ten years ago.

I Showed U So is a long-awaited follow-up to Gotti’s breakthrough Gangsta Grillz project, I Told U So, released in 2006, which marked a turning point in his career. Now, 17 years later, Gotti celebrates the manifestation of his dreams and accomplishments.

The mixtape’s release follows Gotti’s “No Fake Love” single and video drop featuring Angela Simmons.

Additionally, I Showed U So marks Gotti‘s first solo release since his 11th studio album CM10: Free Game in February 2022, which achieved the highest-charting album of his career, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Notably, Gotti recently joined First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at The White House to host a Major League Soccer Youth Clinic, showcasing his involvement as co-owner of DC United, a prestigious franchise in the MLS. He also participated in various festivities around the MLS All-Star Game in Washington D.C.

With a string of successful albums and an ever-growing fan base, Yo Gotti continues to make waves in the music industry and beyond.





