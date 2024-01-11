43
YSL RICO Trial: Young Thug Wears ‘SEX Records’ Shirt To Court

During his most recent court hearing on Monday(January 8), Young Thug took a big fashion risk when he decided to wear a white, button-up, which featured the words “SEX Records: Truly Humble Under God.”

Last year, Thug’s attorney, Brian Steele, argued that the rapper’s stage name was an acronym for “Truly Humble Under God,” with the “Young” paying homage to Tupac Shakur. Even though the emboldened message ws not referenced during the hearing, a retired police sergeant reporting on the trial saw the message through a different lens and says that his shirt has a completely different meaning.






