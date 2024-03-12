Friends Of Amstel Is Heading For Cape Town! – The epic Friends of Amstel super-premium, music and lifestyle experience is back!

Hot on the heels of the incredible two-day mega event in Johannesburg in November, get ready for a three-city tour in 2024, kicking off in Cape Town for the first time ever on the 4th of May. If you’re a fan of slow-brewed Amstel and fast-paced music, you’re not going to want to miss this.

Your Fire Hot Line-Up

With performances by Uncle Waffles, K.O, Kabza de Small, Cassper Nyovest, Kelvin Momo, DJ Maphorisa, DBN Gogo, Sjava, Dlala Thukzin, Focalistic, Boohle, DJ Kent, Njelic, Babalwa M, Sun El Musician, PH, Kyeezi, Sir Vincent and DJ Loyd. Friends of Amstel 2024 in Cape Town is set to be the hottest session of the year so far.

But there’s more! Amstel is going all out, giving away R4 million in instant prizes and offering 20 lucky winners a VVIP Experience to the event in Cape Town.

To stand a chance to win, buy any Amstel, dial *120*132# and enter your under-liner code.

The VVIP Experience includes:

2x tickets to the super-premium music and lifestyle experience in Cape Town.

Flights for 2 people.

1 night’s accommodation for 2, including breakfast.

Transfers as well as food and drinks.

Sign up for all the red-hot Friends of Amstel News

Watch this space for announcements on how you can get your hands on Cape Town tickets. In the meantime, sign up for all the red-hot Friends of Amstel experience news here: www.amstel.co.za

