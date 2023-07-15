Vondrousova vs Jabeur LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 final latest score and updates from Centre Court

ondrousova vs Jabeur LIVE!
Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur both get another shot at picking up a first Grand Slam title as they meet in the Wimbledon final on Centre Court this afternoon. Jabeur made it to the final 12 months ago SW19, taking the first set but losing to Elena Rybakina, while Vondrousova was runner-up to Ashleigh Barty at the French Open four years ago.
It has been a remarkable fortnight for Vondrousova, who had never previously made it beyond the second round at Wimbledon. A year ago she was simply a tourist in London, taking in the tennis and the sights with a cast on an injured left wrist.
Jabeur’s appearance in the final is certainly more expected, having done so at Wimbledon and the US Open last year. She now looks to finally get over the line, having seen off Petra Kvitova, Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka with three sensational performances in the second week of these Championships. Follow Vondrousova vs Jabeur with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
Prediction
Last year was incredibly painful for Jabeur, having taken the final set in the final before the match slipped away from her.
She will surely be better for it though, and she has had to be at her battling best this week to come from behind against Rybakina and Sabalenka.
Vondrousova has done superbly to reach the final, with impressive wins over Pegula and Svitolina, but Jabeur looks to have enough for a first Grand Slam title.
Jabeur to win – straight sets.
Some Centre Court practice
About an hour and a half to go until the players walk out onto Centre Court – Ons Jabeur is already there.
She’s currently having a practice session with her team on court, watched by a few people already in their seats.
All very serious so far from the ‘Minister of Happiness’…
How to watch Vondrousova vs Jabeur
TV channel and live stream: This afternoon’s final will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 1:15pm BST. As ever, this match and all the other action across the courts can also be followed on the BBC iPlayer.
Live blog: We’ll have full coverage of Vondrousova vs Jabeur right here, as well as all the reaction following the match.
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon final!
Jabeur has been here before, 12 months ago when taking the first set but ultimately losing to Elena Rybakina. This will be Vondrousova’s second Grand Slam title, after defeat at Roland Garros four years ago.
We’ll have all the build-up before full coverage of the final this afternoon, with players expected on Centre Court at 2pm BST.
