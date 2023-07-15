Vondrousova vs Jabeur LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 final latest score and updates from Centre Court

V ondrousova vs Jabeur LIVE!

Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur both get another shot at picking up a first Grand Slam title as they meet in the Wimbledon final on Centre Court this afternoon. Jabeur made it to the final 12 months ago SW19, taking the first set but losing to Elena Rybakina, while Vondrousova was runner-up to Ashleigh Barty at the French Open four years ago.

It has been a remarkable fortnight for Vondrousova, who had never previously made it beyond the second round at Wimbledon. A year ago she was simply a tourist in London, taking in the tennis and the sights with a cast on an injured left wrist.

Jabeur’s appearance in the final is certainly more expected, having done so at Wimbledon and the US Open last year. She now looks to finally get over the line, having seen off Petra Kvitova, Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka with three sensational performances in the second week of these Championships. Follow Vondrousova vs Jabeur with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!