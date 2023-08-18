16
Theo Walcott: Former Arsenal and England forward retires aged 34

T

heo Walcott has retired from professional football at the age of 34.

Walcott ended his 18-year senior career after playing over 560 games for Southampton, Arsenal and Everton, scoring 129 goals.

He was famously named in Sven-Goran Eriksson’s squad for the 2006 World Cup without having played for England and stills holds the record of being the country’s youngest-ever player.


