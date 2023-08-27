49
West Ham sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax as post-Declan Rice spending spree continues

The Ghanaian attacking midfielder heads to the Premier League from Eredivisie giants Ajax in a deal worth around £38million plus add-ons, having been on the transfer radar of several English clubs across the summer window.

Kudus has signed a five-year contract at West Ham and will wear the No14 shirt recently vacated by Ivorian winger Maxwel Cornet, who moved to No17 for the 2023/24 campaign. His deal is said to include the option for a further 12 months, with a sell-on clause secured by Ajax.


