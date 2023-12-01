4
When is the FA Cup third round draw? Date, time, ball numbers and how to watch

140 2 minutes read

The FA Cup third round draw is upon us, either the stage the competition gets interesting or stops being interesting, depending on which way you view it.

Most non-league sides don’t make it this far, but it’s also the first round the Premier League’s top teams compete in, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal entering the oldest national football tournament in the world.

The games do not take place until 2024, but teams will know their upcoming oppositions for over a month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup third round draw.

When is the draw?

The FA Cup third round draw will take place on Sunday 3 December, during the build-up to the second round replay between Eastleigh and Reading.

It is expected to start around 12.55pm GMT.

Sixty-four teams will go into the draw, with the highest ranked being Man City and the lowest-ranked side still to be determined after second round replays.

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw?

You can watch the FA Cup third round draw on ITV1, or registered users can stream via ITVX.

When will the FA Cup third round fixtures be played?

The FA Cup third round fixtures will be played across the weekend of Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 January, with games also likely taking place on the prior Friday and following Monday.

FA Cup third round ball numbers

  1. AFC Bournemouth
  2. Arsenal
  3. Aston Villa
  4. Birmingham City
  5. Birmingham City
  6. Blackburn Rovers
  7. Brentford
  8. Brighton & Hove Albion
  9. Bristol City
  10. Burnley
  11. Cardiff City
  12. Chelsea
  13. Coventry City
  14. Crystal Palace
  15. Everton
  16. Fulham
  17. Huddersfield Town
  18. Hull City
  19. Ipswich Town
  20. Leeds United
  21. Leicester City
  22. Liverpool
  23. Luton Town
  24. Manchester City
  25. Manchester United
  26. Middlesbrough
  27. Millwall
  28. Newcastle United
  29. Norwich City
  30. Nottingham Forest
  31. Plymouth Argyle
  32. Preston North End
  33. Queens Park Rangers
  34. Rotherham United
  35. Sheffield United
  36. Sheffield Wednesday
  37. Southampton
  38. Stoke City
  39. Sunderland
  40. Swansea City
  41. Tottenham Hotspur
  42. Watford
  43. West Bromwich Albion
  44. West Ham United
  45. Wolverhampton Wanderers
  46. Maidstone United or Barrow
  47. Wycombe Wanderers or Morecambe
  48. Notts County or Shrewsbury Town
  49. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
  50. Aldershot Town or Stockport County
  51. Alfreton Town or Walsall
  52. Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
  53. Cambridge United or Fleetwood Town
  54. Bolton Wanderers or Harrogate Town
  55. Wrexham or Yeovil Town
  56. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers
  57. Peterborough United or Doncaster Rovers
  58. Eastleigh or Reading
  59. Gillingham or Charlton Athletic
  60. Stevenage or Port Vale
  61. Newport County or Barnet
  62. Oxford United or Grimsby Town
  63. York City or Wigan Athletic
  64. Sutton United or Horsham
  65. AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate

