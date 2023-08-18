Who is Jorge Vilda? Spain’s divisive coach causing a stir at the World Cup

W hile England have overcome some of the best teams in women’s football to reach the World Cup final — their opponents have overcome a different hurdle; themselves.

La Roja have made it to the final of the tournament in New Zealand and Australia just 12 months after a player mutiny threatened the implosion of the talented side.

Players revolted against their manager Jorge Vilda over his training methods and game preparation in events which caused huge strain on both sides.

But now, Spain are on the cusp of their first world title and Vilda is still at the helm. Here is how we got to this point.

Who is Jorge Vilda?

Vilda was a talented player in his youth and was part of the academies of Barcelona and Real Madrid but never signed professionally and then moved into coaching.

He managed Spanish women’s youth teams throughout the 2000s and 2010s before assuming control of the main team in 2015.

Vilda inherited La Roja after they had exited the 2015 World Cup at the group stage and never qualified for the tournament before. They improved their record in 2019 to make the round of 16 — so their progress in 2023 is far beyond precedent for the team.

Spanish players celebrate winning their semi final against Sweden / Amanda Perobelli / Reuters

Former Barcelona manager Lluis Cortes told the BBC: “It’s true that Jorge has been criticised by journalists and analysts for his match plan or how he lines up the team but, if we focus only on the tournament, Jorge’s doing well.

“He’s been brave because he’s making good decisions in terms of line-ups, substitutions. After the defeat against Japan, he changed four or five players, also the goalkeeper — a brave move.

“In the last match against Sweden, the key of that victory was to put Salma [Paralluelo] as a nine [centre-forward].

“She was attacking the back of the defence all the time, it created more space between the lines, then Jenni [Hermoso] and Aitana had more time to play between the lines. It was a clever move.”

Vilda also managed Spain in the 2022 Women’s Euros — where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals, after extra time, by… England.

Alexia Putellas had shown support for the 15 but has featured for Spain at the World Cup / Michael Bradley / AFP via Getty Images

Why is Jorge Vilda controversial?

Spain were disappointed to exit Euro 2022 at the quarter-final stage, and influential player Irene Paredes said that changes were needed — although players have denied they ever called for him to be sacked.

Following on from Parades’ opening shot, 15 other players got together and sent identical emails to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) saying they did not wish to be called up.

The email said they had been subjected to “situations that affect our emotional and personal state, our performance, and consequently the results of the national team”.

The 15 were not named but the email was shared on social media by Ona Batlle, Leila Ouahabi, and former Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Spain were distraught to lose to England at Euro 2022 / Bernadett Szabo / Reuters

But the RFEF supported Vilda and he stayed in post. The manager said: “I wouldn’t wish what I’m going through on anyone. I’m with those players who want to be part of this national team.”

In the months since, star names started missing out on selection but Battle was named in the World Cup squad, as was Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati, who were also thought to be among those to have written an email. Twelve troublemakers were not included.

The feud has been much-reported in Spain and fans are divided between supporting players and backing the manager.

Former Spain captain Veronica Boquete said in a podcast: “In Spain, people have half of their hearts wanting Spain to go all the way and beat everyone and half of their hearts saying, ‘If we lose, it’s ok because we don’t believe some people there deserve to be world champions’.”

Spain players celebrate after teammate Olga Carmona scored her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain / Abbie Parr / AP

It also seems to have bubbled over onto the pitch at times at the World Cup, with Vilda appearing not to celebrate with the players as the team progressed.

But, while they are divided, it seems to be a case of keeping friends close and enemies closer.

Cortes added: “It’s true the team were divided, but they were so professional because they hit the reset button before the World Cup started, and were able to play as a team.

“You don’t need to be the best friend of your team-mate, you have to be the best team-mate and play as a team.”

When is Vilda’s team facing off against the Lionesses?

Spain and England will play a game to decide the World Cup on Sunday in Stadium Australia. Click here for our guide as to how to watch and what to look out for.