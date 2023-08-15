Everton consider third bid for wantaway Leeds United star

Everton still hope to broker a deal for Leeds United‘s Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto despite repeated assertions from Elland Road that he is not for sale.

A loan move for Leeds winger Jack Harrison was completed on Monday, despite competition from Aston Villa, as Everton take a long-term view of their recruitment.

Harrison may miss another month of football with a hip injury but the deal comes with an option to convert it into a permanent transfer at the end of the season and there is excitement at Goodison Park about what he can add to their shot-shy squad.

But the transfer, the fourth of a summer that has seen steady squad building on a budget, was not a full-stop on attacking recruitment. Everton still retain a live interest in Gnonto and are contemplating a third bid after the player outlined his desire to leave.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is due to speak on Wednesday ahead of their Friday night fixture against West Bromwich Albion and all eyes will again be on whether Gnonto has once again asked not to be considered for the game.

The 19-year-old is understood to be keen to speak to Everton and Leeds fans were unforgiving of his stance at St Andrew’s on Saturday, imploring him not to come back after refusing to play against Birmingham.

Leeds still hope to reintegrate him into their squad but in reality much will depend on the size of any future offer from Everton.

So far they have offered under £20m, which is not close to a fee that would make Leeds reconsider.

Everton, who are easing their best striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin back into first-team duty, have other targets.

The club are also relaxed about the future of Amadou Onana, who is interesting Manchester United.

i understands there has been no formal approach for the Belgium midfielder from Old Trafford but the inflated market for players in that position would allow Everton to place a premium price tag on a player not agitating to move on.

Sean Dyche claimed last week that the club do not need to sell after several out-of-contract players were released. But the club may yet part company with Demarai Gray, who has interest from Fulham and Saudi Arabia.