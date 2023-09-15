Will Australia have too much firepower for Fiji to handle?

T he pick of this weekend’s Rugby World Cup matches takes place on Sunday when Australia face Fiji.

The Pacific Islanders were unlucky to lose to Wales in their opening match and know they need to get a result against Eddie Jones’s team if they are to make the quarter-finals.

This game will help decide Pool C and the QBE Predictor forecasts a relatively comfortable 36-19 win for the Wallabies but in rugby, as in business, expect the unexpected.

Standard Sport has again teamed up with QBE Business Insurance to provide more predictions for the 10th Rugby World Cup.

The QBE Predictor is calculated using a complex mathematical formula and computer model that simulates the tournament 3,750 times producing outcomes from 180,000 games, with every match replicated by generating a number of tries, conversions and penalties scored by each team.

This weekend’s predictions New Zealand 70 Namibia 3 Samoa 21 Chile 8 Wales 52 Portugal 9 Ireland 27 Tonga 15 South Africa 50 Romania 13 Australia 36 Fiji 19 England 33 Japan 13

The predictions are based on analysis by QBE actuaries of how well each team has played in the past eight years against opposition of a similar ranking, as well as the success ratio for kickers, and each team captain’s international experience.

Despite the All Blacks losing their opening match to France, the Predictor still ranks them as the most likely to win the World Cup at 42 per cent, and they should beat Namibia comfortably this evening.

England put in the most impressive display of the first round, beating Argentina 27-10 and, according to the QBE Predictor, Steve Borthwick’s team are given a better chance of winning the tournament than Ireland, South Africa and Wales.

However, the Predictor has also forecasted that England would lose to these five if they faced them in a semi-final: New Zealand, France, South Africa, Ireland and Scotland.

