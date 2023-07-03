9
Wimbledon 2023: Tennis fans greeted by warm sunshine after queuing overnight to see heroes

T

ennis fans hailed Wimbledon’s “democratic” spirit on Monday after camping out for days in a bid to get their hands on a golden ticket.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams and Coco Guaff were all taking to the court on Monday as the tournament got under way, with Brits Dan Evans, Katie Swan, Liam Brody, Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart also in action.


