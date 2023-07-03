33
47
30
22
15
28
44
7
9
23
25
3
4
46
8
24
35
43
34
5
11
14
48
40
38
31
13
32
29
10
37
26
20
18
21
49
16
50
2
1
39
45

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin latest score, updates from Centre Court

141 4 minutes read


Novak Djokovic begins the defence of his Wimbledon title this afternoon as he faces Pedro Cachin in the opening match on Centre Court. The Serbian beat Nick Kyrgios in the final 12 months ago to pick up a seventh title at SW19, and another successful fortnight this year would see him match Roger Federer’s tally of eight.

Should he do so, the calendar Grand Slam will enter a final leg later this summer in New York, with the 36-year-old already winning the Australian Open and French Open this year. Carlos Alcaraz sits top of the world rankings, but it’s Djokovic who is a strong favourite for yet more grass-court success.


Source link

141 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Everton set to sell star players and restructure board in desperate bid to avoid another disastrous season

﻿Everton set to sell star players and restructure board in desperate bid to avoid another disastrous season

Five talking points after Liverpool’s crucial win against RB Leipzig

Andy Murray wins Nottingham Open title to maintain good Wimbledon build-up

Andy Murray wins Nottingham Open title to maintain good Wimbledon build-up

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘sign’ Rice; Chelsea want Man United target Hojlund; Tottenham latest rumours

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘sign’ Rice; Chelsea want Man United target Hojlund; Tottenham latest rumours

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo