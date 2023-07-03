Wimbledon 2023 LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin latest score, updates from Centre Court

Novak Djokovic begins the defence of his Wimbledon title this afternoon as he faces Pedro Cachin in the opening match on Centre Court. The Serbian beat Nick Kyrgios in the final 12 months ago to pick up a seventh title at SW19, and another successful fortnight this year would see him match Roger Federer’s tally of eight.

Should he do so, the calendar Grand Slam will enter a final leg later this summer in New York, with the 36-year-old already winning the Australian Open and French Open this year. Carlos Alcaraz sits top of the world rankings, but it’s Djokovic who is a strong favourite for yet more grass-court success.

Djokovic has never lost in the opening round here, though has dropped a set in the first round in each of the past two years. He comes up against a man in Cachin though who is still looking for his first main-draw victory at Wimbledon. Follow all the action from Centre Court with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!