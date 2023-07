Wimbledon order of play: Katie Boulter flies the British flag on Centre Court

A damaging day for home hopes on Friday saw Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady all knocked out within minutes or hours of each other in the men’s draw, so it’s up to Boulter to maintain home interest.

The day begins on Centre with no1 seed Carlos Alcaraz against no25 seen Nicholas Jarry. Ons Jabeur, a women’s finalist last year, then faces off against Bianca Vanesse Andreescu.

Here’s how day six looks in SW19…

Read More

Wimbledon day six schedule | Order of play for Saturday, July 8, 2023

All times BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets.

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Nicolas Jarry (25)

Ons Jabeur (6) vs Bianca Vanessa Andreescu

Katie Boulter vs Elena Rybakina (3)

Court One (from 1pm)

Daniil Medvedev (3) vs Marton Fucsovics

Anna Blinkova vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)

Alexander Zverev (19) vs Matteo Berrettini

Court Two

Natalija Stevanovic vs Petra Kvitova (9)

Laslo Djere vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (5)

Frances Tiafoe (10) vs Grigor Dimitrov (21)

Court 3

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sorana Cirstea

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (31) vs Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (6)

Anastasia Potapova (22) vs Mirra Andreeva

Court 12

Jiri Lehecka vs Tommy Paul (16)

Marta Kostyuk vs Madison Keys (25)

Court 18

Dalma Galfi vs Ekaterina Alexandrova (21)

Christopher Eubanks vs Christopher O’Connell

Follow all the latest with Standard Sport!