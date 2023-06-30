Wimbledon 2023: Full schedule, seedings, match times, tickets, prize money and TV channel

O ne of the most-anticipated fortnights in the sporting calendar is almost here, as all eyes in the tennis world and beyond turn to Wimbledon.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is unsurprisingly the big favourite on the men’s side of the draw. The Serbian is well on course for the calendar Grand Slam after coming out on top in Melbourne and Paris so far this year, and will move alongside Roger Federer with eight Wimbledon titles should he enjoy yet more success at SW19.

It’s Carlos Alcaraz who arrives as world number one and top seed though, while last year’s runner-up Nick Kyrgios arrives with concerns over his fitness and Andy Murray looks to bring his form on the Challenger Tour to the biggest stage.

Iga Swiatek sits at the top of the women’s rankings, though still has something to prove on grass. The 22-year-old, now a four-time Grand Slam champion, is yet to make it beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon and pulled out of the Bad Homburg Open on Friday due to illness.

Elena Rybakina returns 12 months on looking to defend her crown, though she too has been battling illness, so it could be Aryna Sabalenka, who reached the last-four at Wimbledon in her last appearance in 2021, who arrives in London with most confidence.

Date, start time and venue

Wimbledon starts on Monday, July 3, 2022, and will once again run for 14 consecutive days due to play taking place on Middle Sunday.

The action at SW19 will come to a close on Sunday, July 16.

Prize money

Men’s and women’s singles

Champion – £2.35million

Finalist – £1.175million

Semi-finalist – £600,000

Quarter-finalist – £340,000

Fourth round – £207,000

Third round – £131,000

Second round – £85,000

First round – £55,000

Men’s and women’s doubles (per pair)

Champion – £600,000

Finalist – £300,000

Semi-finalist – £155,000

Quarter-finalist – £75,000

Third round – £36,250

Second round – £22,000

First round – £13,750

Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in the final last year / Getty Images

Full schedule

Monday, July 3 – men’s and women’s singles first round

– men’s and women’s singles first round Tuesday, July 4 – men’s and women’s singles first round

– men’s and women’s singles first round Wednesday, July 5 – men’s and women’s singles second round

– men’s and women’s singles second round Thursday, July 6 – men’s and women’s singles second round

– men’s and women’s singles second round Friday, July 7 – men’s and women’s singles third round

– men’s and women’s singles third round Saturday, July 8 – men’s and women’s singles third round

– men’s and women’s singles third round Sunday, July 9 – men’s and women’s singles fourth round

– men’s and women’s singles fourth round Monday, July 10 – men’s and women’s singles fourth round

– men’s and women’s singles fourth round Tuesday, July 11 – men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

– men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals Wednesday, July 12 – men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

– men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals Thursday, July 13 – women’s singles semi-finals

– women’s singles semi-finals Friday, July 14 – men’s singles semi-finals

– men’s singles semi-finals Saturday, July 15 – women’s singles final, men’s doubles, final, women’s doubles final

– women’s singles final, men’s doubles, final, women’s doubles final Sunday, July 16 – men’s singles, mixed doubles finals

Play will begin from 11am on outside courts, 1pm on No.1 Court and 1.30pm on Centre. An order of play will be released each evening for the following day.

Seedings

Women’s

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegula Caroline Garcia Ons Jabeur Coco Gauff Maria Sakkari Petra Kvitova Barbora Krejcikova Daria Kasatkina Veronika Kudermetova Beatriz Haddad Maia Belinda Bencic Liudmila Samsonova Karolina Muchova Jelena Ostapenko Karolina Pliskova Victoria Azarenka Donna Vekic Ekaterina Alexandrova Anastasia Potapova Magda Linette Zheng Qinwen Madison Keys Anhelina Kalinina Bernarda Pera Elise Merten Irina-Camelia Begu Petra Martic Mayar Sherif Marie Bouzkova

Iga Swiatek picked up her third French Open earlier in June / AP

Men’s

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Holgar Rune Andrey Rublev Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Frances Tiafoe Felix Auger-Aliassime Cameron Norrie Borna Coric Lorenzo Musetti Alex di Minaur Tommy Paul Hubert Hurkacz Francisco Cerundolo Alexander Zverev Jan-Lennard Struff Roberto Bautista Agut Grigor Dimitrov Sebastian Korda Alexander Bublik Yoshihito Nishioka Nicolas Jarry Denis Shapovalov Daniel Evans Tallon Griekspoor Tomas Martin Etcheverry Nick Kyrgios Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Andy Murray is unseeded as he targets a deep Wimbledon run / Getty Images

Where to watch Wimbledon

You can watch Wimbledon across all 14 days on BBC One, BBC Two and their digital platforms. Click here for more information.

Live blog: You can also follow the action throughout the fortnight via Standard Sport’s live blogs.

What time does Wimbledon start on TV on Monday and is there a live stream?

Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 10.30am BST on the first day of the Championships, with BBC One showing the action from 1:45pm.

The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Qasa Alom will round up the best of the action each night at 9pm on BBC Two.

Tickets

All you need to know about attending Wimbledon and the famous Wimbledon queue can be found here.