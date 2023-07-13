Who is in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals?

R ussia’s third seed Daniil Medvedev ended Wimbledon debutant Christopher Eubanks’ fairytale run to the SW19 championships’ quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Medvedev beat the US star in five pulsating sets, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

The 2021 US Open champion joins some familiar names in the men’s and women’s singles semi-finals — none more so than the defending seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

And the Serb has certainly talked up his chances of winning a joint-record eighth Wimbledon crown.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite,” he said.

“Judging by the results I’ve had here — the previous four occasions of Wimbledon I won, and reaching the other semi-final — I do consider myself favourite.”

Below are the other players left in the men’s and women’s singles draw.

Final fantasy: Carlos Alcaraz / PA

Who is playing in the Wimbledon men’s singles semi-final?

Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner, the eighth seed from Italy who beat Roman Safiullin in four sets in the quarter-final, in one men’s singles semi-final on Friday.

That match is likely to be on Centre Court given Djokovic’s status as a Wimbledon legend.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz was on Wednesday playing sixth seed Holger Rune in the quarter-finals. The winner will face Medvedev in the semi-finals.

The first semi will likely start at 1.30pm on Centre Court, although Wimbledon has not yet confirmed the schedule. This will be announced on Thursday evening.

Both games will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Elina Svitolina is hoping to go all the way / Getty Images

Who is playing in the Wimbledon women’s singles semi-final?

It is a different situation in the women’s singles, with both semis’ line-ups having been determined. The two games will take place on Thursday from 1.30pm.

Elina Svitolina, a wildcard from Ukraine, will play Markéta Vondroušová from the Czech Republic in one semi.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur, a losing finalist last year, will play second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the other.

The schedule and courts for both, which the BBC will broadcast live, will be announced on Wednesday evening.

The women’s singles final will be played at 2pm on Saturday, with the men’s singles final at the same time on Sunday.