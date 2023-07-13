46
Who is in the Wimbledon singles semi-finals?

R

ussia’s third seed Daniil Medvedev ended Wimbledon debutant Christopher Eubanks’ fairytale run to the SW19 championships’ quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Medvedev beat the US star in five pulsating sets, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

The 2021 US Open champion joins some familiar names in the men’s and women’s singles semi-finals — none more so than the defending seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.


