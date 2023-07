Wimbledon order of play: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie in action on Day 5

A ndy Murray will be back on Centre Court tomorrow to conclude his second-round clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas, adding to an action-packed schedule on day five at Wimbledon.

The two-time SW19 champion leads the no5 seed 2-1 in a late-night thriller before the curfew paused play, and will join the likes of world no1s Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek and men’s favourite Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz kicks things off against Alexandre Muller before Swiatek takes on no30 seed Petra Martic. Djokovic faces two-time quarter-finalist Stan Wawrinka.

Given the stacked schedule, British no1 Cameron Norrie is demoted to Court One after a two-day break. He takes on Christopher Eubanks after no2 seed Aryna Sabalenka looks to see off Varvara Gracheva. Ons Jabeur, a finalist last year, rounds off the day against Zhuoxuan Bai.

Elsewhere, there is a quick turnaround for British hope Liam Broady, whose reward for beating Casper Ruud is a clash with Denis Shapovalov.

Here’s how Friday looks in SW19…

Wimbledon day five schedule | Order of play for Friday, July 6, 2023

All times BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets.

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Alexandre Muller

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (not before 3pm)

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Petra Martic (30)

Stan Wawrinka vs Novak Djokovic (2)

Court One (from 1pm)

Varvara Gracheva vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)

Cameron Norrie (12) vs Christopher Eubanks

Ons Jabeur (6) vs Zhuoxuan Bai

Court Two

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Petra Kvitova (9)

Alexander Zverev (19) vs Yosuke Watanuki

Denis Shapovalov (26) vs Liam Broady

Marie Bouzkova (32) vs Caroline Garcia (5)

Court 3

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (6)

Jannik Sinner (8) vs Quentin Halys

Jessica Pegula (4) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Elina Svitolina vs Sofia Kenin

Court 12

Viktorija Golubic vs Madison Keys (25)

Lorenzo Musetti (14) vs Hubert Hurkacz (17)

Daria Kasatkina (11) vs (19) Victoria Azarenka (19)

Andrey Rublev (7) vs David Goffin

Court 18

Marta Kostyuk vs Paula Badosa Gibert

Matteo Berrettini vs Alex De Minaur (15)

Alexander Bublik vs Maximilian Marterer



Court 8

Natalija Stevanovic vs Tamara Korpatsch

Jason Kubler vs Nicolas Jarry (25)

Court 11

Jule Niemeier vs Dalma Galfi

Guido Pella vs Roman Safiullin

Court 14

Christopher O’Connell vs Jiri Vesely

Lesia Tsurenko vs Ana Bogdan

Magda Linette (23) vs Belinda Bencic (14)

Court 15

Irina-Camelia Begu (29) vs Anna Blinkova

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (31) vs Botic Van de Zandschulp

Marketa Vondrousova vs Donna Vekic (20)

Court 16

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs Anhelina Kalinina (26)

Court 17

Madison Brengle (USA) vs Ekaterina Alexandrova (21)

Daniel Elahi Galan vs Mikael Ymer

