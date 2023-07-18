34
England claim Women’s Ashes series draw after fresh heroics from Nat Sciver-Brunt

N

at Sciver-Brunt was the hero again as England claimed a Women’s Ashes series draw with a 69-run win over Australia on the DLS method in the final ODI in Taunton.

Victory saw the multi-series format drawn 8-8, the same score as when England last avoided Ashes defeat in Australia five years ago, and meant England had won both the ODI and Twenty20 series 2-1. Australia had already retained the Ashes by winning the second ODI in Southampton on Sunday.


