Women’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures, results, latest group tables, venues and odds for tournament

England head Down Under as one of the favourites for victory following last year’s fairytale European Championship triumph on home soil.

However, the Lionesses’ chances of winning the World Cup for the very first time have been hampered by a pre-tournament injury crisis that has deprived them of influential captain Leah Williamson and talismanic striker Beth Mead, among others.

But Sarina Wiegman’s side should still represent a force to be reckoned with this summer, while the USA are once again being widely tipped for success having won each of the last two titles in France and Canada respectively.

The likes of Spain, Germany, France, Sweden and the Netherlands are among the other teams hoping to be in the mix this year, while co-hosts Australia are certainly not to be underestimated.

Read More



FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 | Best Images



Panama’s goalkeeper Yenith Bailey punched the ball clear of her goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match vs Brazil AP Ines Pereira of Portugal dives in vain as Stefanie Van Der Gragt (not pictured) of Netherlands scores her team’s first goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Netherlands and Portugal at Dunedin Stadium Getty Images England’s Georgia Stanway celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Group D match at Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane PA Morocco’s Zineb Redouani scores an own goal and Germany’s fifth REUTERS Italy’s forward #08 Barbara Bonansea reacts in pain on the ground after a tackle by Argentina’s midfielder #14 Miriam Mayorga during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group G football match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Aucklan AFP via Getty Images Canada’s Ashley Lawrence warms up vs Nigeria REUTERS Japan’s Riko Ueki, right, is fouled by Zambia’s Catherine Musonda during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand AP Germany’s Alexandra Popp during training REUTERS Nouhaila Benzina of Morocco warms up prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match vs Germany Getty Images Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt heads the ball into the hands of South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand AP Referee Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan (C) and assistant referees Naomi Teshirogi of Japan (L) and Makoto Bozono of Japan warm up ahead of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland AFP via Getty Images France’s Grace Geyoro has her shirt pulled back by Jamaica’s Atlanta Primus during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia AP Costa Rica’s Maria Paula Sala, top, and Spain’s Irene Paredes collide during the Group C Women’s World Cup soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealan AP New Zealand’s defender #04 Catherine Bott, New Zealand’s forward #17 Hannah Wilkinson, Norway’s defender #16 Mathilde Harviken, Norway’s goalkeeper #23 Aurora Watten Mikalsen, Norway’s midfielder #18 Frida Maanum and Norway’s midfielder #20 Emilie Haavi fight for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland AFP via Getty Images USA forward Megan Rapinoe (15) battles for the ball against Vietnam midfielder Duong Thi Van (16) in the second half of a group stage match in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports Ireland’s goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan (R) makes a save during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group B football match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia, also known as Olympic Stadium, in Sydney AFP via Getty Images A China fan watching their Group D match vs Denmark REUTERS Australia’s goalkeeper #18 Mackenzie Arnold makes a save during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group B football match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia, also known as Olympic Stadium, in Sydney AFP via Getty Images New Zealand’s forward #17 Hannah Wilkinson (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland AFP via Getty Images Dancers perform during the opening ceremony AFP via Getty Images The official logo of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup is displayed during the opening ceremony AFP via Getty Images Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony AFP via Getty Images



Women’s World Cup 2023 fixtures, schedule and group tables

*All kick-off times BST unless stated

Group A

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

Friday, July 21

Philippines 0-2 Switzerland

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

Switzerland vs Norway – 9am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (ITV)

Sunday, July 30

Switzerland vs New Zealand – 8am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (BBC)

Norway vs Philippines – 8am, Eden Park, Auckland (BBC)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 2 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 3 Philippines 1 1 0 1 0 2 -1 3 4 Norway 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group B

Thursday, July 20

Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland

Friday, July 21

Nigeria 0-0 Canada

Wednesday, July 26

Canada vs Republic of Ireland – 1pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (ITV)

Thursday, July 27

Australia vs Nigeria – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)

Monday, July 31

Canada vs Australia – 11am, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (BBC)

Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Australia 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 2 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Nigeria 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Republic of Ireland 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group C

Friday, July 21

Spain 3-0 Costa Rica

Saturday, July 22

Zambia 0-4 Japan

Wednesday, July 26

Japan vs Costa Rica – 6am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)

Spain vs Zambia – 8:30am, Eden Park, Auckland (BBC)

Monday, July 31

Japan vs Spain – 8am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (ITV)

Costa Rica vs Zambia – 8am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (ITV)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Japan 1 1 0 0 4 0 +4 3 2 Spain 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 3 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 4 Zambia 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

Group D

Saturday, July 22

England 1-0 Haiti

Denmark 1-0 China

Friday, July 28

England vs Denmark – 9:30am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (BBC)

China vs Haiti – 12pm, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (ITV)



FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 | Best Images | England



England’s Georgia Stanway celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Group D match at Brisbane Stadium PA Haiti’s Kerly Theus in action with England’s Rachel Daly REUTERS Lauren James of England runs with the ball under pressure from Betina Petit-Frere of Haiti The FA via Getty Images Georgia Stanway of England scores her team’s first goal from a penalty during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match vs Haiti Getty Images England’s Georgia Stanway (front left) celebrates with her team mates after scoring the games opening goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Group D match vs Haiti PA Alessia Russo of England battles for possession with Kerly Theus of Haiti The FA via Getty Images England’s Chloe Kelly (left) and Haiti’s Dayana Pierre-Louis battle for the bal PA England’s Georgia Stanway (left) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Group D match vs Haiti PA England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps, left, and England’s Keira Walsh react after the Women’s World Cup Group D match vs Haiti AP



Tuesday, August 1

China vs England – 12pm, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (ITV)

Haiti vs Denmark – 12pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (ITV)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 England 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 2 Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 3 China 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Haiti 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group E

Saturday, July 22

United States 3-0 Vietnam

Sunday, July 23

Netherlands 1-0 Portugal

Thursday, July 27

United States vs Netherlands – 2am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)

Portugal vs Vietnam – 8:30am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (ITV)

Monday, August 1

Portugal vs United States – 8am, Eden Park, Auckland (ITV)

Vietnam vs Netherlands – 8am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 United States 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 2 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 3 Portugal 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 4 Vietnam 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Group F

Sunday, July 23

France 0-0 Jamaica

Monday, July 24

Brazil 6-0 Panama

Saturday, July 29

France vs Brazil – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)

Panama vs Jamaica – 1:30pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (ITV)

Wednesday, August 2

Panama vs France – 11am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (ITV)

Jamaica vs Brazil – 11am, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (ITV)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Brazil 1 1 0 0 6 0 +6 3 2 France 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Jamaica 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Panama 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

Group G

Sunday, July 23

Sweden 2-1 South Africa

Monday, July 24

Italy 1-0 Argentina

Friday, July 28

Argentina vs South Africa – 1am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)

Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs Italy – 8:30am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)

Wednesday, August 2

Argentina vs Sweden – 8am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (BBC)

South Africa vs Italy – 8am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 2 Italy 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 3 South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Argentina 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Group H

Monday, July 24

Germany 6-0 Morocco

Tuesday, July 25

Colombia 2-0 South Korea

Sunday, July 30

South Korea vs Morocco – 5:30am, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (BBC)

Germany vs Colombia – 10:30am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (ITV)

Thursday, August 3

South Korea vs Germany – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)

Morocco vs Colombia – 11am, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (BBC)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 6 0 +6 3 2 Colombia 1 1 0 0 1 0 +2 3 3 South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 4 Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

Women’s World Cup 2023 venues

Australia

Stadium Australia, Sydney

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Lang Park, Brisbane

New Zealand

Eden Park, Auckland

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Women’s World Cup 2023 winners odds

USA – 5/2

England – 4/1

Spain – 5/1

Germany – 7/1

Australia – 17/2

France – 11/1

Sweden – 16/1

Netherlands – 20/1

Brazil – 30/1

Canada – 33/1

Japan – 33/1

Norway – 50/1

Denmark – 80/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).