Women’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures, results, latest group tables, venues and odds for tournament

England head Down Under as one of the favourites for victory following last year’s fairytale European Championship triumph on home soil.
However, the Lionesses’ chances of winning the World Cup for the very first time have been hampered by a pre-tournament injury crisis that has deprived them of influential captain Leah Williamson and talismanic striker Beth Mead, among others.
But Sarina Wiegman’s side should still represent a force to be reckoned with this summer, while the USA are once again being widely tipped for success having won each of the last two titles in France and Canada respectively.
The likes of Spain, Germany, France, Sweden and the Netherlands are among the other teams hoping to be in the mix this year, while co-hosts Australia are certainly not to be underestimated.
Women’s World Cup 2023 fixtures, schedule and group tables
*All kick-off times BST unless stated
Group A
Thursday, July 20
New Zealand 1-0 Norway
Friday, July 21
Philippines 0-2 Switzerland
Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand 0-1 Philippines
Switzerland vs Norway – 9am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (ITV)
Sunday, July 30
Switzerland vs New Zealand – 8am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (BBC)
Norway vs Philippines – 8am, Eden Park, Auckland (BBC)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Switzerland
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
+2
|
3
|
2
|
New Zealand
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
+1
|
3
|
3
|
Philippines
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-1
|
3
|
4
|
Norway
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
0
Group B
Thursday, July 20
Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland
Friday, July 21
Nigeria 0-0 Canada
Wednesday, July 26
Canada vs Republic of Ireland – 1pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (ITV)
Thursday, July 27
Australia vs Nigeria – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)
Monday, July 31
Canada vs Australia – 11am, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (BBC)
Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
PTS
|
1
|
Australia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
+1
|
3
|
2
|
Canada
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Nigeria
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
Republic of Ireland
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
0
Group C
Friday, July 21
Spain 3-0 Costa Rica
Saturday, July 22
Zambia 0-4 Japan
Wednesday, July 26
Japan vs Costa Rica – 6am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)
Spain vs Zambia – 8:30am, Eden Park, Auckland (BBC)
Monday, July 31
Japan vs Spain – 8am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (ITV)
Costa Rica vs Zambia – 8am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (ITV)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Japan
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
+4
|
3
|
2
|
Spain
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
+3
|
3
|
3
|
Costa Rica
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
-3
|
0
|
4
|
Zambia
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
-4
|
0
Group D
Saturday, July 22
England 1-0 Haiti
Denmark 1-0 China
Friday, July 28
England vs Denmark – 9:30am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (BBC)
China vs Haiti – 12pm, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (ITV)
Tuesday, August 1
China vs England – 12pm, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (ITV)
Haiti vs Denmark – 12pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (ITV)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
England
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
+1
|
3
|
2
|
Denmark
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
+1
|
3
|
3
|
China
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
0
|
4
|
Haiti
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
0
Group E
Saturday, July 22
United States 3-0 Vietnam
Sunday, July 23
Netherlands 1-0 Portugal
Thursday, July 27
United States vs Netherlands – 2am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)
Portugal vs Vietnam – 8:30am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (ITV)
Monday, August 1
Portugal vs United States – 8am, Eden Park, Auckland (ITV)
Vietnam vs Netherlands – 8am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
United States
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
+3
|
3
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
+1
|
3
|
3
|
Portugal
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
0
|
4
|
Vietnam
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
-3
|
0
Group F
Sunday, July 23
France 0-0 Jamaica
Monday, July 24
Brazil 6-0 Panama
Saturday, July 29
France vs Brazil – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)
Panama vs Jamaica – 1:30pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (ITV)
Wednesday, August 2
Panama vs France – 11am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (ITV)
Jamaica vs Brazil – 11am, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (ITV)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Brazil
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
+6
|
3
|
2
|
France
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Jamaica
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
Panama
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
-6
|
0
Group G
Sunday, July 23
Sweden 2-1 South Africa
Monday, July 24
Italy 1-0 Argentina
Friday, July 28
Argentina vs South Africa – 1am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)
Saturday, July 29
Sweden vs Italy – 8:30am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)
Wednesday, August 2
Argentina vs Sweden – 8am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (BBC)
South Africa vs Italy – 8am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Sweden
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
+1
|
3
|
2
|
Italy
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
+1
|
3
|
3
|
South Africa
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
0
|
4
|
Argentina
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
0
Group H
Monday, July 24
Germany 6-0 Morocco
Tuesday, July 25
Colombia 2-0 South Korea
Sunday, July 30
South Korea vs Morocco – 5:30am, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (BBC)
Germany vs Colombia – 10:30am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (ITV)
Thursday, August 3
South Korea vs Germany – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)
Morocco vs Colombia – 11am, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (BBC)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Germany
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
+6
|
3
|
2
|
Colombia
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
+2
|
3
|
3
|
South Korea
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-2
|
0
|
4
|
Morocco
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
-6
|
0
Women’s World Cup 2023 venues
Australia
Stadium Australia, Sydney
Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne
Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth
Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide
Lang Park, Brisbane
New Zealand
Eden Park, Auckland
Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
Women’s World Cup 2023 winners odds
USA – 5/2
England – 4/1
Spain – 5/1
Germany – 7/1
Australia – 17/2
France – 11/1
Sweden – 16/1
Netherlands – 20/1
Brazil – 30/1
Canada – 33/1
Japan – 33/1
Norway – 50/1
Denmark – 80/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
