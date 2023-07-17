Women’s World Cup 2023: Full schedule, fixtures, group tables, venues and odds for tournament

England head Down Under as one of the favourites for victory following last year’s fairytale European Championship triumph on home soil.
However, the Lionesses’ chances of winning the World Cup for the very first time have been hampered by a pre-tournament injury crisis that has deprived them of influential captain Leah Williamson and talismanic striker Beth Mead, among others.
But Sarina Wiegman’s side should still represent a force to be reckoned with this summer, while the USA are once again being widely tipped for success having won each of the last two titles in France and Canada respectively.
The iconic Megan Rapinoe will be eager to sign off in style having recently announced her intention to retire at the end of the current season.
The likes of Spain, Germany, France, Sweden and the Netherlands are among the other teams hoping to be in the mix this year, while co-hosts Australia, led by WSL top scorer Sam Kerr of Chelsea, are certainly not to be underestimated.
Here are the World Cup fixtures coming up, plus tables, TV info and more…
Women’s World Cup 2023 fixtures, schedule and group tables
*all kick-off times BST unless stated
Group A
Thursday, July 20
New Zealand vs Norway – 8am, Eden Park, Auckland (BBC)
Friday, July 21
Philippines vs Switzerland – 6am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)
Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand vs Philippines – 6:30am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (ITV)
Switzerland vs Norway – 9am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (ITV)
Sunday, July 30
Switzerland vs New Zealand – 8am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (BBC)
Norway vs Philippines – 8am, Eden Park, Auckland (BBC)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
New Zealand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Norway
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Philippines
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Switzerland
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group B
Thursday, July 20
Australia vs Republic of Ireland – 11am, Stadium Australia, Sydney (ITV)
Friday, July 21
Nigeria vs Canada – 3:30am, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (BBC)
Wednesday, July 26
Canada vs Republic of Ireland – 1pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (ITV)
Thursday, July 27
Australia vs Nigeria – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)
Monday, July 31
Canada vs Australia – 11am, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (BBC)
Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
PTS
|
1
|
Australia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Canada
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Nigeria
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Republic of Ireland
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group C
Friday, July 21
Spain vs Costa Rica – 8:30am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)
Saturday, July 22
Zambia vs Japan – 8am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (BBC)
Wednesday, July 26
Japan vs Costa Rica – 6am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)
Spain vs Zambia – 8:30am, Eden Park, Auckland (BBC)
Monday, July 31
Japan vs Spain – 8am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (ITV)
Costa Rica vs Zambia – 8am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (ITV)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Spain
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Costa Rica
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Zambia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Japan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group D
Saturday, July 22
England vs Haiti – 10:30am, Lang Park, Brisbane (ITV)
Denmark vs China – 1pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (BBC)
Friday, July 28
England vs Denmark – 9:30am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (BBC)
China vs Haiti – 12pm, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (ITV)
Tuesday, August 1
China vs England – 12pm, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (ITV)
Haiti vs Denmark – 12pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (ITV)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
England
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Haiti
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Denmark
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
China
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group E
Saturday, July 22
United States vs Vietnam – 2am, Eden Park, Auckland (BBC)
Sunday, July 23
Netherlands vs Portugal – 8:30am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (BBC)
Thursday, July 27
United States vs Netherlands – 2am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)
Portugal vs Vietnam – 8:30am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (ITV)
Monday, August 1
Portugal vs United States – 8am, Eden Park, Auckland (ITV)
Vietnam vs Netherlands – 8am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
United States
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Vietnam
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Portugal
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Netherlands
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group F
Sunday, July 23
France vs Jamaica – 11am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (ITV)
Monday, July 24
Brazil vs Panama – 12pm, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (ITV)
Saturday, July 29
France vs Brazil – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)
Panama vs Jamaica – 1:30pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (ITV)
Wednesday, August 2
Panama vs France – 11am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (ITV)
Jamaica vs Brazil – 11am, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (ITV)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
France
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Jamaica
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Brazil
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Panama
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group G
Sunday, July 23
Sweden v South Africa – 6am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)
Monday, July 24
Italy vs Argentina – 7am, Eden Park, Auckland (ITV)
Friday, July 28
Argentina vs South Africa – 1am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)
Saturday, July 29
Sweden vs Italy – 8:30am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)
Wednesday, August 2
Argentina vs Sweden – 8am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (BBC)
South Africa vs Italy – 8am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Sweden
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
South Africa
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Italy
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Argentina
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group H
Monday, July 24
Germany vs Morocco – 9:30am, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (ITV)
Tuesday, July 25
Colombia vs South Korea – 3am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (BBC)
Sunday, July 30
South Korea vs Morocco – 5:30am, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (BBC)
Germany vs Colombia – 10:30am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (ITV)
Thursday, August 3
South Korea vs Germany – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)
Morocco vs Colombia – 11am, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (BBC)
|
Position
|
Team
|
Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Germany
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Morocco
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Colombia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
South Korea
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Women’s World Cup 2023 venues
Australia
Stadium Australia, Sydney
Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne
Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth
Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide
Lang Park, Brisbane
New Zealand
Eden Park, Auckland
Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
Waikato Stadium, Hamilton
Women’s World Cup 2023 winners odds
USA – 5/2
England – 4/1
Spain – 5/1
Germany – 7/1
Australia – 17/2
France – 11/1
Sweden – 16/1
Netherlands – 20/1
Brazil – 30/1
Canada – 33/1
Japan – 33/1
Norway – 50/1
Denmark – 80/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
