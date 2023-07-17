Women’s World Cup 2023: Full schedule, fixtures, group tables, venues and odds for tournament

England head Down Under as one of the favourites for victory following last year’s fairytale European Championship triumph on home soil.

However, the Lionesses’ chances of winning the World Cup for the very first time have been hampered by a pre-tournament injury crisis that has deprived them of influential captain Leah Williamson and talismanic striker Beth Mead, among others.

But Sarina Wiegman’s side should still represent a force to be reckoned with this summer, while the USA are once again being widely tipped for success having won each of the last two titles in France and Canada respectively.

The iconic Megan Rapinoe will be eager to sign off in style having recently announced her intention to retire at the end of the current season.

Read More

The likes of Spain, Germany, France, Sweden and the Netherlands are among the other teams hoping to be in the mix this year, while co-hosts Australia, led by WSL top scorer Sam Kerr of Chelsea, are certainly not to be underestimated.

Here are the World Cup fixtures coming up, plus tables, TV info and more…

Women’s World Cup 2023 fixtures, schedule and group tables

*all kick-off times BST unless stated

Group A

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand vs Norway – 8am, Eden Park, Auckland (BBC)

Friday, July 21

Philippines vs Switzerland – 6am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand vs Philippines – 6:30am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (ITV)

Switzerland vs Norway – 9am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (ITV)

Sunday, July 30

Switzerland vs New Zealand – 8am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (BBC)

Norway vs Philippines – 8am, Eden Park, Auckland (BBC)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Thursday, July 20

Australia vs Republic of Ireland – 11am, Stadium Australia, Sydney (ITV)

Friday, July 21

Nigeria vs Canada – 3:30am, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (BBC)

Wednesday, July 26

Canada vs Republic of Ireland – 1pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (ITV)

Thursday, July 27

Australia vs Nigeria – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)

Monday, July 31

Canada vs Australia – 11am, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (BBC)

Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD PTS 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Republic of Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C

Friday, July 21

Spain vs Costa Rica – 8:30am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)

Saturday, July 22

Zambia vs Japan – 8am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (BBC)

Wednesday, July 26

Japan vs Costa Rica – 6am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)

Spain vs Zambia – 8:30am, Eden Park, Auckland (BBC)

Monday, July 31

Japan vs Spain – 8am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (ITV)

Costa Rica vs Zambia – 8am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (ITV)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

Saturday, July 22

England vs Haiti – 10:30am, Lang Park, Brisbane (ITV)

Denmark vs China – 1pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (BBC)

Friday, July 28

England vs Denmark – 9:30am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (BBC)

China vs Haiti – 12pm, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (ITV)

Tuesday, August 1

China vs England – 12pm, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (ITV)

Haiti vs Denmark – 12pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (ITV)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E

Saturday, July 22

United States vs Vietnam – 2am, Eden Park, Auckland (BBC)

Sunday, July 23

Netherlands vs Portugal – 8:30am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (BBC)

Thursday, July 27

United States vs Netherlands – 2am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)

Portugal vs Vietnam – 8:30am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (ITV)

Monday, August 1

Portugal vs United States – 8am, Eden Park, Auckland (ITV)

Vietnam vs Netherlands – 8am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F

Sunday, July 23

France vs Jamaica – 11am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (ITV)

Monday, July 24

Brazil vs Panama – 12pm, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (ITV)

Saturday, July 29

France vs Brazil – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)

Panama vs Jamaica – 1:30pm, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (ITV)

Wednesday, August 2

Panama vs France – 11am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (ITV)

Jamaica vs Brazil – 11am, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (ITV)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G

Sunday, July 23

Sweden v South Africa – 6am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)

Monday, July 24

Italy vs Argentina – 7am, Eden Park, Auckland (ITV)

Friday, July 28

Argentina vs South Africa – 1am, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin (ITV)

Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs Italy – 8:30am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)

Wednesday, August 2

Argentina vs Sweden – 8am, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (BBC)

South Africa vs Italy – 8am, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (BBC)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H

Monday, July 24

Germany vs Morocco – 9:30am, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne (ITV)

Tuesday, July 25

Colombia vs South Korea – 3am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (BBC)

Sunday, July 30

South Korea vs Morocco – 5:30am, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide (BBC)

Germany vs Colombia – 10:30am, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney (ITV)

Thursday, August 3

South Korea vs Germany – 11am, Lang Park, Brisbane (BBC)

Morocco vs Colombia – 11am, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth (BBC)

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts 1 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Women’s World Cup 2023 venues

Australia

Stadium Australia, Sydney

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Lang Park, Brisbane

New Zealand

Eden Park, Auckland

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Women’s World Cup 2023 winners odds

USA – 5/2

England – 4/1

Spain – 5/1

Germany – 7/1

Australia – 17/2

France – 11/1

Sweden – 16/1

Netherlands – 20/1

Brazil – 30/1

Canada – 33/1

Japan – 33/1

Norway – 50/1

Denmark – 80/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).