Lauren James’ stamp, Megan Rapinoe’s retirement and VAR chaos

Australia criticising Fifa on prize money: Australia players start the World Cup by calling out Fifa over its prize money gender pay gap.

Sam Kerr’s injury: Australia is rocked as Sam Kerr, the face of the tournament, is ruled out of the Matildas’ opener against the Republic of Ireland. Despite talking about celebrating with backflips a day earlier, she can barely walk with a calf strain.

Millie Bright on bonuses: England captain Millie Bright releases a statement on behalf of the Lionesses saying players are “disappointed” not to have resolved a dispute with the FA over performance-related bonuses in time for the tournament’s start.

The World Cup’s first hijab: Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina becomes the first woman in history to wear a hijab at the World Cup.

Japan thrash Spain: Hinata Miyazawa stars as Japan stun eventual champions Spain and stake their claim as one of the early favourites – before exiting to Sweden in the quarters.

Mary Earps’ shirt row: England’s Mary Earps slams Nike’s “very hurtful” decision not to make replica kits of her goalkeeper’s shirt.

Linda Caicedo: The 18-year-old Colombia forward, who overcame ovarian cancer as a teenager, becomes the youngest player to score at a Women’s World Cup with a rocket against South Korea.

Infantino leaves a week into the tournament: Fifa boss Gianni Infantino leaves the tournament after a week, having missed four matchdays, before returning later to make a speech imploring women to “tell us men what to do”.

Asisat Oshoala does a Chloe Kelly: Nigeria stun co-hosts Australia and the Barcelona striker celebrates her goal by taking off her shirt. She ends the night shouting “let’s f***ing go!” into the cameras.

Quinn makes history: Canada’s Quinn becomes the first out transgender player to feature at a World Cup.

New Zealand humbled: In their first ever World Cup, the Philippines beat New Zealand on home soil.

Republic of Ireland’s first point: Katie McCabe says the Irish are “heartbroken” to bow out at the group stages but they claim their first ever point with a stalemate against Nigeria.

Youngest ever player: South Korea’s Casey Phair, who turned 16 in June, becomes the youngest player in the history of the Women’s World Cup, narrowly beating Italy’s 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni.

Casey Phair became the youngest-ever player in a Women’s World Cup (Photo: Getty)

VAR chaos: Jenni Hermoso’s goal for Spain against Zambia is (briefly) disallowed by referee Hyeon-Jeong Oh, who announced “no goal” before a bizarre U-turn: “No, wait… no offside, goal!”

CGH apologises: Norway manager Hege Riise stands ominously in the background as Caroline Graham Hansen issues a public apology for saying she “strongly” disagreed with the decision not to start her against Switzerland.

Walsh injury: England’s World Cup is thrown into chaos as Keira Walsh shouts “I’ve done my knee” and leaves the pitch in a stretcher, before returning 10 days later.

James’ breakthrough…: Lauren James takes just six minutes to score her first ever World Cup goal against Denmark, vindicating the decision to start her. She then scores two more and registers three assists in the 6-1 win over China.

…And that red card: But James’ joy is short-lived as she is marked out of the game against Nigeria and in her frustration, stamps on Michelle Alozie’s back, earning a red card and a two-game ban.

Christine Sinclair and Marta draw blanks: Two of the game’s great modern goalscorers fail to score in their last World Cups as Canada and Brazil don’t make it to the round of 16.

Germany knocked out: Alexandra Popp stars in the groups but Germany crash out after losing to Colombia and drawing with South Korea.

Morocco, South Africa and Nigeria reach the knockouts: Three African nations reach the knockout stages for the first time ever.

Jamaica’s GoFundMe: Jamaica reveal they have had to raise $150,000 for travel and accommodation costs to be able to play at the tournament.

Vilda snub: Jorge Vilda is continually ignored by his mutinous Spain players as they celebrate, leaving Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales to lift his arms in the air.

Welcome to Country: Aboriginal and Maori peoples perform Welcome to Country ceremonies before every match, but Fifa is accused of leaving indigenous groups out of their legacy plans.

Sweden edge past the USA: Holders USA are knocked out by a millimetre as Lina Hurtig’s penalty in a last-16 shootout creeps over the line. Megan Rapinoe is among those to miss but laughs it off.

Rapinoe retires: One of the all-time greats and two-time world champion Rapinoe is left in tears as she plays her final World Cup match.

Vlatko Andonovski resigns: The USA boss pays the price for failing to win the World Cup for the first time since 2011.

Matildas penalty shootout: Mackenzie Arnold is the hero as Australia beat France on penalties to tee up a semi-final against England – and spark World Cup fever across the nation.

Spain win the World Cup: In spite of Vilda, and purely down to a brilliantly executed game plan by Spain’s midfield, they lift the World Cup for the first time.

Outrage against Rubiales: Rubiales is criticised for kissing midfielder Hermoso on the lips after the World Cup final. She says afterwards that she “did not enjoy that”, prompting calls for him to resign.