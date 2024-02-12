World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in car crash

Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, has been killed alongside his coach Gervais Hakizimana in an accident in Kenya.

The 24-year-old set a new world record of two hours and 35 seconds at the Chicago Marathon in October last year.

He also won the London Marathon in April 2023 with a record time of two hours, one minute and 25 seconds.

Kenya’s prime minister, Raila Odinga, wrote on X: “Devastating news as we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual, Kelvin Kiptum, World Record holder and Kenyan athletics icon. Together with his coach, they tragically passed on in an accident tonight.

“My deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends, and the entire athletics fraternity. Our nation grieves the profound loss of a true hero.”

Kenyan member of parliament Gideon Kimaiyo confirmed the pair’s death in a statement.

In a post on X he said: “It is with heavy hearts that we learn of the passing of Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, and his coach in a tragic accident along the Eldoret-Kaptagat road.

“Kelvin Kiptum was at the prime of his career, a legend in his own right. It’s a tough one to take.

“Our thoughts are with their families during this incredibly difficult time. The people of Keiyo South are saddened by this loss. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

The organisers of the London Marathon said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear the terrible news of the death of marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

“The thoughts of everyone at the TCS London Marathon are with Kelvin’s and Gervais’ family and friends.”

World Athletics president Seb Coe said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana.

“On behalf of all at World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the Kenyan nation.

“It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon World Record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time.

“An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly.”

He was due to compete at the Rotterdam Marathon in April, which would have been his first event since setting the world record.