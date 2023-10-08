WSL: Chelsea snatch late point at Man City after controversial red card

G uro Reiten snatched a point for Chelsea deep into stoppage time as they drew 1-1 with nine-player Manchester City in a controversial Women’s Super League match at the Joie Stadium.

City took an early lead through Chloe Kelly’s deflected strike but the game changed when Alex Greenwood was sent off late in the first half, with the captain shown a second yellow card for supposedly time wasting over a free-kick less than 30 seconds after it had been awarded.

Teammate Lauren Hemp also saw red in the 81st minute for a second bookable offence – among 10 yellow cards shown to players by Emily Heaslip – but Gareth Taylor’s side came close to taking a remarkable victory before Reiten bundled the ball home in the sixth minute of added time.

Sam Kerr then hit a post five minutes later, the third time Chelsea had struck the frame of the goal in the match, before the points were shared.

Elsewhere in the WSL, Leicester made it two wins from two to start the season as they hung on to edge out Everton 1-0. Lena Petermann got her second of the season by lofting the ball over Emily Ramsey in the 70th minute, before Everton had a potential equaliser ruled out late on when Emma Bissell was ruled offside.

Robert Vilahamn got his first win in charge of Tottenham as they saw off promoted Bristol City 3-1.

First-half goals from Olga Ahtinen, Martha Thomas and Eveliina Summanen put the hosts in control at Brisbane Road, with Amalie Thestrup pulling one back from the penalty spot after the break. They were Tottenham’s first points of the season after last week’s defeat at Chelsea, while Bristol City remain without a point from their opening two games.

READ MORE

West Ham finally got one over Brighton as goals from Kirsty Smith and Riko Ueki secured a 2-0 win at Broadfield Stadium. The Seagulls had won six in a row against the Hammers but were off their game as that run came to an end.

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 in the late game to join Leicester on six points and leave the visitors pointless after their opening two games of the season.

Marie-Therese Hobinger opened the scoring with a superb finish in the 21st minute, finding the top corner after Villa could only half-clear Ceri Holland’s cross. Emma Kovisto then showed why Liverpool are yet to concede this season, blocking Jordan Nobbs’ shot off the line.

Liverpool made sure of the win 12 minutes from time when substitute Melissa Lawley set up Natasha Flint to slot home and cap a swift counter-attack.