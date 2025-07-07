Yung Lion Shares New Video For ‘Lion Up’

Twenty year old recording artist Yung Lion is urging Jamaicans to “lion up” even in the face of the twin tigers of high inflation and low wages, and changing times that have triggered a wholescale assault on the island’s cultural heritage.

“Everybody affi lion up and the women have to lioness up. Now ah the time fi lion up! Now more than ever, the black nation is under attack from forces who don’t want us to remember that we are kings and queens, we need to regain our dignity and pride and ‘Lion Up’,” the artiste whose real name is Christian Low Hoy, said.

To this young rhyme spitter, the ‘Lion Up’ concept is a way of life.

“Lion Up is more than just ah phrase. It’s ah mindset. It means fi stand firm, rise up and defend righteousness. Even when di system tries to hold we down, even when things look bleaky with the negatives and the poverty, yu have to lion up and tap into that inner power within,” he said.

Yung Lion believes that the old African proverb, “when there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you” and that requires unity.

“Mi ah remind de youth dem fi Lion Up and unite. It give dem ah reminder when we link up, we are powerful as a people. It’s all about unity and elevating the culture. Every man, woman and child has ah lion within themselves, and when the lions unite, there is a pride, a literal pride of lions, we have to re-energise our pride as black people. “

The song, which has been leaked to FM radio, will be officially released on all digital streaming platforms via US-indie label Low Hoys Entertainment.

How would you describe the musical style of Yung Lion?

“My style is fusion fi real. It’s definitely reggae and dancehall core, but I also add ah little Afro vibes. Sometimes even ah hip hop bounce. Yung Lion’s music is militant but can also be melodic, conscious and catchy at the same time. My voice carries a message, but mi also bring de vibes weh mek d people dem move, think and heal all at once,” Yung Lion said.

The year 2024 was a year of firsts for Yung Lion as he released his debut EP and fulfilled his ‘childhood dreams’ of making his debut on Reggae Sumfest 2024. And he is just getting started.

Born in Staten Island in 2005 and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, he discovered his passion for music early on, performing reggae songs for his family and practicing various instruments. His defining moment came at age 10 when he performed alongside renowned artistes on a cruise and held his own.







The artiste, who is of Trinidadian and Greek parentage, started his professional music career at age 15. He grew up listening to 90s dancehall from Buju Banton, Cham, Bounty Killer and Ninja Man but he’s ‘fully influenced’ by the likes of the late Jo Mersa, Stephen and Damion Marley.

That influence is evident on his debut EP, Lion Up, with radio hit songs like ‘I Don’t’ and ‘Unfriendly’.

“Mi haffi mention Capleton and Sizzla. Capleton have di fire weh mi ah try push and Sizzla have de energy and melodies. Bounty Killer and Ninja Man fi dem raw delivery and di way dem command the crowd. Haffi big up Jr. Gong and Stephen Marley, cause dem ah OG inna dis and dem flow different from the rest. Baby Cham and Aidonia are two artiste that I’ve always looked up to as well,” he said.

One of the defining moments of his teenage life came when his cousin Josh, an older brother figure and key motivator in his musical journey, was shot and killed in Trinidad. Other emotional heartbreaks followed such as the death of his close friend and confidante, Jo Mersa.

Despite these heart-rending emotional lows, Yung Lion has used his music to heal. Now that he has a growing repertoire of new releases and songs set to unleash this summer, he is ready to make his mark.

He will be releasing a video for his Lion Up single in July accompanied by an aggressive street and online marketing campaign. In the past, he has performed on gigs in London, UK and graced the stage on festivals in the American Mid West and West Coast.

“When the crowd hears my music dem instantly start fi feel the vibes,” he said.

Even though he is a ‘yung lion’, many music critics are intrigued by his throwback sound which shows up on his other releases like ‘4 o Clock’ featuring Barrington Levy and Mali (Lady G daughter) which was produced by Jeremiah Marley, and a collabo with Spragga Benz, a remake of ‘Rasta Run the World’.

“First off, it was an honour working with the legendary Spragga Benz. Ah one ah di general in de game. When I brought the idea to his attention with just ah 20 second clip of a freestyle I did to it, his exact words where “do it fam, dats what we need now”,” he said.

Yung Lion has found himself in a unique situation, a living embodiment of the bridge between two generations.

“Mi tek di old school style and mesh it with the new generation style and create history. Spragga is ah OG inna dis, him teach mi a lot as well. We mek sure fi keep Rasta alive in every chune we mek, but this one just hit different. Big ups to Spragga Benz,” Yung Lion said.

The artiste’s chosen nom de guerre then is no accident. He is a Yung Lion building his pride of lions with his energetic Lion Up Movement, while simultaneously re-invigorating the pride of the black nation.

“The reason mi call myself Yung Lion is because in my eyes the Lion represents leadership and strength. Same way mi move inna music. The Yung just simply shows that mi ah bring d fire from the new generation, but mi spirit ancient like Jah time,” he said.

Hear the Yung Lion roar.