Lil Durk Faces Criticism For Wearing Large Islamic Crescent And Star Chain

Earlier this week, Lil Durk took to Instagram to show off a gold Moon and Star medallion and chain in celebration of his Muslim faith, but some devout Muslims have been slamming Durk for his jewelry choice, especially since the religion of Islam considers hoarding or wearing of gold by men “haram” or forbidden, .

On May 2(Thursday), the Chi-Town native posted a pic of him rocking the coveted moon and star, immediately drawing criticism from the Islamic community and even some who aren’t Muslims, but who are familiar with certain tenets of the strict religion and were calling out the Windy City drill rapper and their perceived contradictions.





