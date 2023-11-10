31
Da Beatminerz Return with Boom Bap Anthem “Seckle” Featuring KRS-One

After nearly two decades since their last full-length album, Da Beatminerz, the renowned “Boom Bap Ambassadors,” make a triumphant return with the release of “Seckle.” The new single, available on all digital streaming platforms via Soulspazm, features the legendary “Blast Master” KRS-One. This marks Da Beatminerz’s first proper album since their well-received production work on Black Moon’s comeback album “Rise of Da Moon” in 2019.

“Seckle” serves as the lead single from Da Beatminerz’ upcoming album, “Stifled Creativity.” The track, produced by brothers Mr. Walt and DJ Evil Dee, captures the essence of boom bap with its infectious beats and features a nod to KRS-One’s opening verse on the Boogie Down Productions classic “My Philosophy.” As pioneers of the hip-hop production scene, Da Beatminerz continue to showcase their enduring influence on the genre with this highly anticipated release.






