Polo G And Trench Baby Both Charged In Robbery After Guns, Drugs Found In Raid Of L.A. Mansion

Following the raid on Polo G’s Los Angeles mansion earlier this week which resulted in the Chicago slang spitter’s arrest for weapons possession and his brother, Trench Baby, being charged with armed robbery.

The LAPD says that the raid stemmed from an armed robbery that occurred in Grenada Hills on August 15, where Trench Baby was accused of robbing a videographer scheduled to shoot a music video that day. It is alleged that he told the man to empty his pockets and even made him wire money to him into bank account.

When Trench Baby was arrested, police found a small baggy of unknown drugs in his pockets. Polo was arrested for illegally possessing a short barrel rifle that was found in his home during the raid.

Both men were released on bond on Thursday, but were both immediately rearrested by Burbank Police for a separate incident. TheSource.com will update the story of their rearrest as more details develop.






