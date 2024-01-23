George Clinton Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The legendary maestro George Clinton ascended to new heights as he was bestowed with the 2,769th star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, January 19th. The ceremony, held at 11:30 am PT at the illustrious 6752 Hollywood Boulevard, unfolded as a spectacular celebration of Clinton’s unparalleled contributions to the realm of music, specifically in the category of Recording.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the charismatic emcee Sibley Scoles took the stage, orchestrating an unforgettable event that will resonate in Hollywood’s collective memory. The star-studded affair was not just a recognition but a joyous festival of George’s illustrious career. Surrounded by the warm embrace of family and friends, George Clinton reveled in the moment, celebrating throughout the day and into the evening.

The ceremony presented an impressive lineup of luminaries, with special guest speakers that included Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Civil Rights Lawyer Ben Crump, and legendary Motown songwriter Janie Bradford. Each speaker shared heartfelt stories of their encounters with George, underscoring his magnetic charisma, friendship, and profound impact on the world.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president, Steve Nissen, elicited thunderous applause from the captivated audience when he proclaimed January 19 as “George Clinton Day in Hollywood!” A fitting tribute to a living legend.

Throughout the day notable figures celebrated with George such as the Soulful Virtuoso of Rock and Roll Lenny Kravitz, original P-Funk band members, and DJ Cassidy and DJ Battle Cat. Their presence further elevated the grandeur of the occasion, turning it into a star-studded gala befitting the musical icon.

George Clinton’s influence extends far beyond the Walk of Fame, as evidenced by his timeless hits like “P-Funk (Wants To Get Funked Up),” “Mothership Connection,” “One Nation Under a Groove,” and “(Not Just) Knee Deep.” These classics continue to resonate with fans, defining an era of musical innovation.





