Joe Joyce: I overlooked Zhilei Zhang once… that won’t happen again

J

oe Joyce insists he will not have lost any time in his bid to become world heavyweight champion if he can quickly avenge his loss to Zhilei Zhang.

The 37-year-old suffered a surprise defeat against Zhang after a sixth-round stoppage in April but is aiming to put that right by regaining the WBO interim title tomorrow at Wembley Arena.


