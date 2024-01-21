Morocco vs DR Congo: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Morocco will expect to book their place in the AFCON knockout stages when they take on DR Congo today.
Big things are expected of the Atlas Lions after their fairytale run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar in 2022 made history for African football and they began their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Tanzania on Wednesday.
Tipped as favourites for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations title, they will next meet DR Congo, who started their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Zambia in Group F.
Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Morocco vs DR Congo is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time today on Sunday January 21, 2024.
The match will take place at Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.
Where to watch Morocco vs DR Congo
TV channel: Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Mix in the UK. Coverage starts at 1:55pm.
Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action this afternoon with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.
Morocco vs DR Congo team news
Noussair Mazraoui is again a doubt for Morocco after the Bayern Munich defender carried an injury into the tournament.
Youssef En-Nesyri missed a number of chances against Tanzania but is again expected to start today.
DR Congo are not thought to be carrying any fresh injury concerns.
Doubt: Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui carried an injury into the tournament
Morocco vs DR Congo prediction
It would be a major shock not to see Morocco continue their winning run this afternoon.
