ZiFM Stereo journos eye top gong

STAFF REPORTER

ZiFM Stereo continues to dominate the mass media space with two of its personalities vying for the top media award at the National Arts Merit Awards.

MisRed, Chamvary, and KVG of Star FM are the radio personalities nominated for the Best Radio Journalist Award category.

Samantha Musa, popularly known as MisRed, expresses her gratitude for the honor.

“The nomination comes to me as an absolute surprise but I am so glad that I am nominated amongst people that I really look up to who are KVG as well as Chamvary.

“I think I started radio recently but to be in a space with these amazing phenomenal women is just enough for me whether I win or not,” Musa said.

“It’s an honour as the MISRED brand, it’s such an exciting thing for me.”

Chamvary, who has won the award before, said the fact that the category is dominated by females is already a win.

“This was a surprise.I was not expecting to be nominated for a second time.The first time I was nominated I won.

“It will be very interesting alongside two amazing broadcasters and they are females.It’s a trio, I am really proud to see that our work is being recognised. It means that we are doing something to make a positive impact in people’s lives,” Chamvary said.



She added: “Nomination is still a win but it will be very interesting to who is going to take it home. Either way I’m going to be very happy at the end of the day the girls will be winning.”

The list of nominees for the National Arts Merit Awards, which will be presented in Bulawayo on February 25, was made public on Wednesday.

