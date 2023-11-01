Zim attracts US$3.4bn investments | Business Times

BUSINESS REPORTER

In the third quarter of this year, Zimbabwe was able to secure US$3.4bn in investments as a result of increased interest in the southern African country.

Tafadzwa Chinamo, the chief executive of ZIDA, told journalists on Tuesday that the organization had a successful and exciting quarter as it continued to draw in and support investments that promote economic development and growth.

“Overall, the third quarter recorded a 12.5% increase over the second quarter in the number of investor licences issued by the agency.

“At licensing, the energy sector registered the highest investments value at US$2.8bn with six licences being issued during the quarter.The mining sector was the second with a investment value of US$411.97m with 86 new licences issued,” Chinamo said.

Despite its difficulties, he claimed that the nation saw positive investor interest in the majority of its sectors during the quarter.

According to Chinamo, the promotion of brand Zimbabwe has seen a significant rise in inquiries, investors visits, pending and approved investment projects .

“This surge in investor confidence is testament to the robustness of the country’s investment ecosystem and the efforts we have chanelled towards informing the world of the bountiful investment opportunities and collective government thrust to continually improve and simplify the business environment,” Chinamo said.

