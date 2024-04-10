4
39
30
44
16
13
22
9
20
34
24
25
49
35
40
26
48
31
32
10
1
11
29
18
46
3
43
37
38
5
8
23
15
2
14
33

Zimdollar is still legal tender

139 Less than a minute

BUSINESS REPORTER

The central bank governor, Dr John Mushayavanhu on Tuesday said the  Zimbabwe dollar remains legal tender for all domestic transactions until April 30, when the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) notes and coins will come into circulation.

He spoke at a breakfast meetin held in the capital Harare.

 

“Between now and April 30, 2024, the bond notes are still legal tender; banks can pay them out to customers, and people should be able to use those to transact and for change.

“It is only after the 30th that we will be introducing the new notes and coins,” he said.

 


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Last chance to get ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ — save $10

Donald is now part of a new Barber establishment

ED warns against foreign interference

ED warns against foreign interference

Discontent as Baba Harare ‘dethrones’ Seh Calaz

Discontent as Baba Harare ‘dethrones’ Seh Calaz

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo