ZSE launches training programme for prospective issuers

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) on Friday launched a training programme for potential issuers, Business Times can report.

The three-month training programme will cover a wide range of topics, including the listing process, listing requirements, market dynamics, compliance obligations, and guidance on navigating listing challenges. It will also cover financial and integrated reporting, as well as tools and resources for developing strong investor relations strategies and forging strong relationships with key stakeholders.

Speaking at the launch in the capital Harare, ZSE CEO, Justin Bgoni said the program is a structured initiative designed to offer guidance, support, and mentorship to potential issuers who are interested in accessing the capital markets through an initial public offering (IPO) or other listing methods.

“The purpose of the Prospective Issuers training programme is to enlighten potential issuers about the key aspects of our listing process, listing requirements, and the importance of robust

corporate governance.

“The program brings together experienced industry professionals with the prospective issuers and provides guidance and support on their listing journey. Through this programme, we aim to

empower prospective issuers with the necessary knowledge, tools and support,” Bgoni said.

He added: “The prospective issuers program strives to demystify the seemingly complex process and provide clear guidance to

companies seeking to list.”

According to Bgoni, the intake would consist of roughly 20 companies.

