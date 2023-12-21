2023: Drama, intrigue, suspense! | Business Times

MOSES MATENGA

An enthralling election season, unrestrained fall of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and MDC-T, the astounding return to dominance of Zanu PF courtesy of Sengezo Tshabangu, the year 2023 comes to end but more awaits Zimbabwe in 2024.

The year concludes with Zanu PF on a high as beneficiaries of the “strategic ambiguity” by Nelson Chamisa, described by many as poorly orchestrated.

Chamisa elbowed out senior party officials including Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, Chalton Hwende among others opting to work with the youthful activists.

This has led to then virtually unknown Sengezo Tshabangu taking firm charge of the party and recalling elected officials capitalizing on the “ambiguity” that observers say has proven unstrategic.

The recalls have paved way for by-elections with the first coming on December 9 that saw Zanu PF winning seats in constituencies that were once opposition strongholds.

Zanu PF won seven out of nine seats including Mabvuku-Tafara Constituency where the party candidate and businessman Scott Sakupwanya won uncontested following the disqualification of former MP Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi.

To add to the drama, Kufahakutizwi has since been arrested and is facing charges of malicious damage to property.

Demise of the CCC

Having started on a high with the “yellow revolution” taking the country by storm in February last year, the house Chamisa built with what appeared a solid foundation at the Zimbabwe Grounds amid a sea of party enthusiasts, has spectacularly collapsed.

The party garnered an impressive 103 seats against Zanu PF’s 177 denying the ruling party, that poured millions of dollars into the campaign, a two-thirds majority.

With Tshabangu to thank, Zanu PF gains ground

However, despite an impressive electoral show on August, the CCC has found itself at the messy of Sengezo Tshabangu who has effectively taken charge.

Analysts say Tshabangu has gifted Zanu PF with seats but what is yet unknown is whether deliberately or not.

Tshabangu has been called all sorts of names by the CCC elements including linking him to the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Speaking to Business Times recently, Tshabangu, however, said he was not influenced by Zanu PF to act on recalling elected officials adding it was a way to “deal with criminals around Chamisa.”

He believes Chamisa is working with a cabal to sideline key figures in the opposition movement that include Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, Chalton Hwende among others who were key pillars in the opposition movement.

Publicly the trio has distanced themselves from Tshabangu and his series of recalls that have effectively crippled the party.

Chamisa candidates ditch CCC tag

In yet another intriguing turn of events, three of the CCC by-election candidates filed their nomination papers as independent candidates in the Chegutu West, Seke, and Zvimba East constituencies to avoid disqualification from the elections.

This is despite the opposition party’s insistence that its official candidates filed as CCC candidates.

Admore Chivero, Willard Madzimbamuto and Oliver Mutasa filed as independent candidates respectively in Chegutu West, Seke and Zvimba East, a departure from the strategy taken by the other three recalled candidates — Gift Siziba, Stephen Chagwiza and Amos Chibaya who filed as CCC candidates ahead of February 3 by-elections next year.

Siziba, Chagwiza and Chibaya are running for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Goromonzi South and Mkoba South constituency seats respectively.

This adds to the confusion in the party with Chamisa quiet.

MDC-T dead, buried

This year marked the demise of the opposition MDC-T, a once vibrant entity that challenged Zanu PF rule since its formation in 1999.

The August 23 elections saw its party leader Douglas Mwonzora opting out of the presidential race citing uneven playing field while the party also failed to field all 210 candidates for Parliament.

For the first time since its formation, the party finds itself out of Parliament, irrelevant, dead and buried.

Changes in government

The year 2023 also saw huge movements in government including at the top of civil service.

Dr Misheck Sibanda retired as Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet and was replaced by Dr Martin Rushwaya.

There were also movements of Permanent Secretaries with the notable being of Tafadzwa Muguti, former Permanent Secretary for Harare Metropolitan province who is now Permanent Secretary in the President’s Office.

High-flying former Lands Permanent Secretary Dr John Bhasera was moved to the ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

New Cabinet

After winning the August 23 election, President Emmerson Mnangagwa pronounced his new team of Ministers where he blended youth with experience.

Young politicians including Tatenda Mavetera, John Paradza, Yeukai Simbanegavi, Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa among others came in as Ministers and deputy Ministers respectively.

His new Cabinet also saw changes in key ministries with Dr Jenfan Muswere coming in as the new Information Minister replacing Monica Mutsvangwa who became the Minister of Women Affairs, Small to Medium Enterprises Development.

Others appointed include Tino Machakaire who was elevated from a deputy ministerial position to the post of Minister of Youth.

Dr Douglas Mombeshora came in as Health Minister taking over the portfolio from Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Others retained their positions with Vice President Kembo Mohadi bouncing back.

New Parliament, old drama

President Mnangagwa officially opened the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden and while the people expected a new culture, the drama remains the same.

From opposition MPs being chucked out for alleged rowdy behaviour to unpopular budgets being proposed, it seems only the building is new and the culture remain the same.

CCC MPs have been ejected twice and banned for some sittings due to interruptive behaviour raising questions on whether anything new will come out of the Parliament.

Related