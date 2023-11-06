Afrokillerz release debut album UKÄRÄ – After years of anticipation and numerous successful songs, the highly-awaited debut album from the Portuguese duo is here.

About Afrokillerz & their debut Album UKÄRÄ

The duo consists of Landz and Safari. Acclaimed for their unique blend of electronic music and African percussion. They have made waves not only in Portugal but also in PALOP countries. (Portuguese-speaking African countries.) Afrokillerz have also left their mark in the UK, Azerbaijan, India, and various other parts of the globe.

UKÄRÄ features 10 exceptional tracks that exemplify Afrokillerz’ dedication. Taking electronic music with African influences to new heights.

Their second single, ‘Countdown’, was released on August 11, 2023. ‘Countdown’ was enthusiastically received by those who heard it. The single received over 150,000 streams across digital platforms within a few days.

Production on UKÄRÄ

The production of this album was geared towards arousing sensory attention in the listener.

“We wanted a more saturated, more present, and fuller kick. Realistically, the first experience the audience will have when listening to this album will be sensory. After that, we naturally focus on the melodic line. This is what makes people want to dance to our sound.” explained Landz.

The album also features collaborations with the versatile Angolan artist Irina Vasconcelos. (Café Negro) She performs on the song “Capoeira.” It also includes Portuguese singer Szon on the songs “Drowning” and “Countdown.”

About the music

The tracks on UKÄRÄ continue to push the boundaries of afrotech’s sonic frequency futurism. A subgenre of African house music, which Afrokillerz have pioneered in Portugal. Their music, characterized by the fusion of electronic elements and African percussion, has garnered fans worldwide. They have memorable performances in locations such as England, Azerbaijan, Cape Verde, Angola, and India.

The debut album UKÄRÄ, marks their integration into Kazukuta Records. It represents a new phase for Afrokillerz. Where they have aligned their essence and now aim to reach the international market.

Afrokillerz on Their debut Album

“In addition to its international relevance, it is extremely important for us to be part of a label like Kazukuta, which is focused on electronic music. It has opened our minds in many ways. Today, we are sure about the direction we want to take. We want to get closer to people, where they first get to know and understand our music. Thereafter, they can fully enjoy it for fun and dancing.” Safari mentioned.

In the near future, the duo plans to release UKÄRÄ in vinyl format. This, because they believe it to be an ideal format for those who appreciate music in detail. “Those who care about music, about sound, want to have a vinyl. Besides, we also want to pique the interest of those who haven’t considered acquiring a vinyl.” they explained.

The album “UKÄRÄ” by Afrokillerz is now available on all major digital platforms. Download/Stream “UKÄRÄ” by Afrokillerz Here

