AI era: Zim business should embrace AI, says AB Communications MD

STAFF WRITER

Vongai Muzenda, the managing director of AB Communications has encouraged businesses in Zimbabwe to embrace artificial intelligence (AI), pointing out that it is boosting productivity and profoundly altering how people live and do business globally.

Several studies across the world have found that the AI ecosystem has helped generate significant economic growth opportunities around the globe.

According to experts, AI can complete extremely precise tasks quickly, saving a significant amount of time and money. AI, which is the “new buzzword” in the modern world also contributes to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 9, which focuses on industry, innovation and infrastructure.

Muzenda challenged the businesses during her opening remarks on Thursday at the inaugural Business Times Telecommunications Conference held in the capital Harare on Thursday.

The oversubscribed conference ran under the theme “Connecting the unconnected: Bridging the digital divide”.

“You may be aware that the buzz word today across the globe is Artificial Intelligence; how ready are we? What are we doing in Zimbabwe in terms of AI? Muzenda asked.

She underlined the significance of Business Times, a unit AB Communications, convening key stakeholders in the telecommunications industry to devise strategies on connecting the unconnected thereby bridging the digital divide as is the theme for this august gathering.

AB Communications stable also consists of ZiFM Stereo, 98.4FM, Hevoi FM and TruckAds, among many other outfits.

“We have seen the government playing its part as we shall hear more from the Honourable Minister (of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera) here and it is critical that as players, we also play our part,” Muzenda said.

She added: Today (Thursday), we gather here with a common purpose (that is) to address the critical issues and opportunities within the telecommunications sector in Zimbabwe.

Our theme reflects our commitment to fostering inclusive digital growth and enhancing connectivity across the nation.”

Related