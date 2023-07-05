When is Andy Murray playing next? What time Wimbledon match vs Stefanos Tsitsipas is and how to watch

WIMBLEDON — Andy Murray says he has buried the hatchet with Stefanos Tsitsipas and will focus on stepping up his level in their second-round match at Wimbledon.

Murray last faced on the grass of Stuttgart last year and beat him in straight sets, but their more memorable encounter was a gruelling five-setter at the 2021 US Open.

The former world No 1 led Tsitsipas by two sets to one at one point but was pegged back, and lost his temper on court when the Greek No 3 seed took a lengthy toilet break before the fifth set.

“He’s cheating,” Murray barked to his coach at the time and after defeat told reporters he “lost respect” for Tsitsipas, calling it “nonsense and he knows it as well”.

Murray vs Tsitsipas Date : Thursday 6 July

: Thursday 6 July Time : Around 5pm

: Around 5pm Venue : Centre Court

: Centre Court TV : BBC One/BBC Two

: BBC One/BBC Two Live stream: BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and iPlayer

However, the 36-year-old says the pair, who will play the third match on Centre Court on Thursday, have made up since their fractious clash two years ago.

“I got to spend quite a bit of time with him at the Laver Cup,” Murray said.

“I said at the time that I didn’t want to do the press conference [in New York]. I had spoken to the referee beforehand. I said to him I didn’t want to do it because I knew exactly how it was going to go.

“I like him. I think he’s a good guy. I was really angry after that match and I was really disappointed with what happened.

“My feeling on the toilet break rules, there wasn’t really any rule at the time. And it wasn’t getting abused a little bit.”

He added: “[The bathroom break rules] were rewritten, which is a good thing.

“Stefanos is a top player. He has been in the top 10 of the world for a while now. He has been to the latter stages of multiple slams. A classy tennis player. It is definitely a step up. I will need to be on my game to beat him.”

He will hope that Tsitsipas will still be suffering from a late finish on Wednesday, when Dominic Thiem pushed him to five sets in a match that started on Monday but was then delayed by rain.

Murray meanwhile, as two-time champion, had his usual privilege of playing on Centre Court under the roof on Tuesday while his second-round opponent will be making his debut on Wimbledon’s biggest court.

“It is a very different experience and something that I have been lucky enough to play I don’t know how many matches. Probably at least 50-odd in my career on there,” Murray added.

“There is only one other player in the draw who has got that experience and that is Novak. So, I need to use that as much as I can to my advantage and will certainly have that over all of the opponents I face here except for Novak.”

Tsitsipas (left) beat Thiem to reach the second round (Photo: AFP)

It will be a febrile crowd and a much greater test for Murray than his straight-sets victory over Ryan Peniston, where both Brits got plenty of backing, something Tsitsipas knows he will not receive.

Tsitsipas said: “I’m not expecting anyone supporting me. That’s not my first rodeo! A few years ago when I was a kid I remember witnessing his first Wimbledon title. It was so difficult for him to close that last game.

“Every time I watch that last game, I feel shivers all over my body. I respect him so much. That court over there is almost like his living room.”