Wales vs Argentina: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

W ales may have endured a fairly miserable build-up to the Rugby World Cup, but this weekend they stand as the favourites to reach the final four when they meet Argentina in Marseille.

A commanding win over Australia helped the Dragons top their pool and land arguably the most enticing tie of the quarter-finals.

Argentina were shocked by an out-of-sorts England side to open the tournament and have barely recovered, with tight wins over Japan and Samoa enough to get them over the line in Pool D.

Neither side has ever reached a World Cup final and a very tricky tie with either Ireland or New Zealand awaits the winners.

Warren Gatland was parachuted back into the Welsh hotseat fewer than 12 months ago to steady their increasingly rocky ship for this tournament, and victory in this quarter-final would be seen as a triumph for the coach and his team.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wales vs Argentina takes place on Saturday October 14, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm BST.

The Stade Velodrome in Marseille will host the match.

Where to watch Wales vs Argentina

TV channel: In the UK, the game is available to watch live and free to air today in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 3pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Live blog: Follow the game live on matchday with Standard Sport’s blog.

Wales vs Argentina team news

Kieran Hardy has been called up to the Welsh ranks as the replacement for No8 Taulupe Faletau, who suffered a broken arm in the pool stage win over Georgia.

Gatland will pick between Tomos Williams and Gareth Davies to start in Faletau’s place at scrum-half in Marseille.

There are also injury concerns over fly-half duo Gareth Anscombe and Dan Biggar as well as full-back Liam Williams, but Gatland is determined to give them every chance to be fit to play.

Argentina appear to have lost star flanker Pablo Matera to a hamstring injury ahead of the game.

Wales vs Argentina lineups

Wales vs Argentina referee

Wales vs Argentina prediction

The way Wales dealt with Australia showed they are not prepared to be intimidated by big-game atmospheres, even if they were pushed all the way by Fiji to open the tournament.

Since that close shave, the World Cup has gone exactly to plan for Gatland to dismiss pre-tournament fears they would be vulnerable to an upset.

Argentina, meanwhile, have not exactly impressed in overcoming Samoa and Japan to reach the knockouts.

Wales to win, by between 10 and 15 points.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

After the Pumas came out on top in a double-header at Cardiff in 2021, the Welsh secured a 20-13 victory in their most recent meeting just under a year ago.

Wales wins: 14

Argentina wins: 6

Draws: 1

Wales vs Argentina latest odds

Wales to qualify: 4/9

Argentina to qualify: 13/8