Ange Postecoglou refusing to get carried away as Tottenham eye best start since 1965

A

nge Postecoglou insisted he is not naïve about how swiftly the mood could change if his Tottenham team suddenly stop producing the impressive results they have so far delivered under him.

It would mark their greatest start to a season since 1965 if Tottenham beat Sheffield United on Saturday, and Postecoglou is fully aware that results will ultimately determine his legacy at Spurs.


