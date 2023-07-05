Archbishop Guti dies, aged 100

ZAOGA Forward in Faith Ministries International founder Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti has died.

In an announcement last night, ZAOGA FIF Ministries International chairman Apostle Joe Guti said: “I hereby announce the promotion to glory of our great iconic leader Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti. It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the promotion to great glory of our dearly beloved spiritual father.”

Guti was born on May 5, 1923 and started the ministry in 1960. He celebrated a centenary in May.

