What Arsenal’s £52m loss means for FFP, transfer plans and Smith Rowe’s future

This week Arsenal published their annual report for the 2022-23 accounting year which showed that they made a £52.1m loss, up from £45.5m the previous year.

That headline figure may have sparked concern among supporters who have become more Financial Fair Play [FFP] literate during a season that has seen Everton hit with a points deduction for financial breaches and Nottingham Forest also at risk of potential sanctions.

i spoke to football finance expert Kieran Maguire to analyse Arsenal’s accounts and assess what it means for their FFP position, how it could affect their summer transfer plans and whether academy prospects will have to be sold.

Are Arsenal at risk of FFP sanctions?

In a word, no. Clubs are required to make overall losses no greater than £105m over a three-season period and although Arsenal have posted combined losses of £204.9m since 2020-21, they are “well within the limits as far as the last three years are concerned”, according to Maguire.

This is mainly due to two factors. Firstly, Premier League clubs were given more leeway for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons due to the pandemic and the impact that it had on clubs’ finances.

Matchday revenue, for instance, was severely reduced with a significant number of games played behind closed doors. In their latest accounts, Arsenal reported matchday income of £102.6m, the first time they have broken the £100m barrier since 2014-15.

Secondly, certain costs can be deducted if a club has invested money in its own infrastructure. Arsenal’s expenditure to grow their women’s team, improve their youth academy, and on various community initiatives, are therefore taken into account.

Arsenal’s wages rose to £234.8m, with the club stating that the increase was “mainly driven by investment in player wages in both men’s and women’s teams”.

“When you look at the addbacks and adjustments that Arsenal can make, I think that Arsenal are well within the [FFP] limits as far as the last three years are concerned,” Maguire says.

“I think we will have to watch very carefully what happens at the next Premier League meeting with regards to any new variant of FFP and that’s likely to be in the form of a wage cap.

“If that is the case, Arsenal are actually in a very strong position because their wage-to-revenue ratio in 22-23 was only 50 per cent and the Uefa limits for next season are 80 per cent. Those are likely to be mirrored by the Premier League should they be adopted.”

How will it impact Arsenal’s summer transfer window?

Arsenal have invested heavily in their squad over the past few years as Arteta has moulded a title-challenging team.

They committed approximately £180m on players during the 2022-23 campaign, with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko the most expensive recruits, costing £45m and £32m respectively from Manchester City.

The Gunners were one of the biggest spending clubs during last summer’s transfer window too, buying Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber for a combined £208m.

They also paid Brentford £3m to loan David Raya this season and have reportedly triggered a £27m buy option in that deal to make his move permanent in the summer. The loan to buy arrangement was made in order to comply with FFP rules.

The Gunners made no signings during the winter window but have been tipped to buy a new striker this summer with Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres among the names linked.

“You have to factor in the cost of recruiting Declan Rice in 2023-24 and other signings, so the club has to box clever as all clubs do,” Maguire says.

“But I still feel as though there’s a degree of flexibility within the Arsenal finances for them to still go out in the summer window and be competitive.”

Could academy graduates be sold to fund new signings?

Arsenal haven’t exploited the FFP loophole that allows clubs to bank sales of academy graduates as “pure profit” in their accounts to the same extent as some of their Premier League rivals.

The club made a modest £10.7m profit from player sales in 2022-23 with Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, and Konstantinos Mavropanos all sold, none of whom came through the club’s youth system. A further £1.5m was brought in through loan fees.

Arsenal made improvements in that regard last summer, though, recouping approximately £70m from player sales including £34m for Folarin Balogun, the homegrown striker who was sold to Monaco, which will show up in next year’s accounts.

“Clubs have realised that you get 100 per cent profit from selling academy players and therefore that can be very beneficial from an FFP point of view,” Maguire says.

“We have to watch the changes in FFP which are likely to arise following the adoption of the Uefa rules which are actually more onerous than those of the Premier League.

“Under those circumstances, you look at the net transfer spend over a period of time. Again that could be beneficial to Arsenal should they decide to take advantage of [selling] the academy-based talent that they have.”

Other clubs, most notably Chelsea, have been criticised for using their academies as “commodity production lines” but it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal cash in on some of their Hale End success stories.

Bukayo Saka is an integral part of the first-team but others have struggled for game time. Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe have made two Premier League starts combined this season, while Eddie Nketiah last started a league game on New Year’s Eve and has slipped down the pecking order.

What are impairment write-downs?

Arsenal’s financial report stated that their results were impacted by “impairment write-downs on certain player registrations amounting to £18.1m”.

Impairment losses are “an acknowledgement by the club that they have players worth less than their accounting book value”, according to Maguire.

“What tends to be the case is either a player has suffered a long-term injury and they don’t think that they can recover any money from the sale of the player or they acknowledge that they paid far too much for a player historically and that they aren’t going to get any such sums [back] so they take an early hit.”

Nicolas Pepe is now playing in Turkey after an unsuccessful spell at Arsenal (Photo: Getty)

The early termination of one-time club-record signing Nicolas Pepe was a significant factor in Arsenal’s “exceptional” impairment losses. Pepe joined the club for £72m from Lille in 2019 but struggled to make an impact in England and spent last season on loan at Nice before joining Trabzonspor on a free transfer last summer.

“Pepe’s contract being written off was probably a major contributor to the £18m of impairment losses but clubs are too polite to name and shame the players involved,” Maguire says. “It has been a disastrous signing.

“Whilst Arsenal and their fans will be embarrassed by the lack of success of this particular piece of recruitment I suspect that they will be looking at Chelsea and some of their recent signings and believe they will soon have a ‘Todd Boehly hold my beer’ moment in respect of the worst signings of all time.”

How beneficial would Champions League success be for next year’s accounts?

After consistently making a profit during their 19 consecutive seasons in the Champions League between 1998-99 and 2016-17, Arsenal have recorded losses for each of the past five seasons, a period that has coincided with their time outside the competition.

Arsenal secured a return to the Champions League this season courtesy of securing a second-place finish in the Premier League and reached the round of 16 after finishing top of their group. They currently trail Porto 1-0 ahead of next month’s return leg in north London.

Merely qualifying for the Champions League provided an “instant boost” to Arsenal’s finances but further progress in the competition is described by Maguire as “desirable but not essential” to their financial position.

However, they would stand to benefit significantly if they won the tournament. While that may seem an outlandish prospect for a team with limited Champions League experience, Arsenal have emerged as the fourth favourites to lift the trophy according to most bookmakers behind only Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

“Progress to the final is certainly worth tens of millions of euros and if they win it that would qualify them to play in the European Super Cup and the Fifa World Club Championship which are taking place next year,” Maguire says.

“So if you put all of those factors together you could be saying that substantial progress as far as Arsenal are concerned is worth at least £50m.”