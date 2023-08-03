Mikel Arteta addresses Arsenal FC interest in David Raya and how Aaron Ramsdale is affected

The Gunners have surprised many by launching a bid for Raya, a player they failed to sign three years ago, and have quickly agreed personal terms with the Spain international.

Arsenal must now agree a fee with the Bees, who want £40million for a player who has less than one year on his contract. Tottenham and Bayern Munich have previously tried and failed with bids for Raya.

Asked about interest in Raya, Arteta said with a huge smile: “You know that I’m not going to talk about any player that is not here, I’m sorry.”

It remains to be seen what Raya’s arrival would mean for current first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who recently signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal but has at times faced criticism for his performances.

Ramsdale did his chances no harm on Wednesday by saving a penalty as Arsenal beat Monaco in a shootout to win the Emirates Cup.

Speaking after the game about Ramsdale, Arteta said: “He was really good, really composed in the game.

“He didn’t have to intervene too much, I think the two actions, one was a goal that was very close range, one is the action where they have the cutback and they hit the post, and there was not much more to do.

“Everything he did in ball possession was really good.”

Asked if Ramsdale was still in his plans, Arteta replied: “Yes, it’s still the same.”