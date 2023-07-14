14
33
47
50
22
11
28
4
2
35
21
31
40
29
49
18
23
48
15
8
25
32
1
20
13
34
30
43
46
3
16
44
26
38
45
10
5
39
7
9
37
24

Arsenal: Kai Havertz reacts to new role in debut as Mikel Arteta calls for patience

139 2 minutes read


T

he 19,000 fans in the Max-Morlock-Stadion had to wait patiently to get their first glimpse of Kai Havertz in an Arsenal shirt.

The midfielder was named as a substitute for yesterday’s 1-1 draw in Nurnberg, eventually coming on at half-time to huge cheers from local fans.


Source link

139 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023: TV channel and live stream tonight

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023: TV channel and live stream tonight

From A Normal Japanese Class To Worldwide Championships

From A Normal Japanese Class To Worldwide Championships

Fulham FC defender Issa Diop arrested over making threats to ex-partner

Fulham FC defender Issa Diop arrested over making threats to ex-partner

Usman Remains Undisputed With Knockout Victory Over Ex-teammate Burns

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo