Arsenal: Kai Havertz reacts to new role in debut as Mikel Arteta calls for patience

T he 19,000 fans in the Max-Morlock-Stadion had to wait patiently to get their first glimpse of Kai Havertz in an Arsenal shirt.

The midfielder was named as a substitute for yesterday’s 1-1 draw in Nurnberg, eventually coming on at half-time to huge cheers from local fans.

And, while they had to wait to see one of the stars of the German national team, Arsenal fans in north London will need to be patient, too, as Havertz adapts to Mikel Arteta’s team.

It could be some time before we see the ‘real Kai Havertz’ — and Chelsea fans will argue they only ever saw it in glimpses during his three years there.

Kai Havertz played 45 minutes against Nurnberg. / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old made a quiet first appearance yesterday, unsurprising given he only started training with the squad last Saturday.

It will take time for him to adapt to a role that he has not played since his academy days. Havertz was predominantly used as a striker by Chelsea, while during his time at Bayer Leverkusen he played as a No10.

Arsenal believe Havertz can flourish as a No8, though, in part thanks to his work ethic. Indeed, one of the 24-year-old’s bright moments yesterday was when he won the ball by pressing high up the pitch and found Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian then picked out Folarin Balogun, but he struck the post.

“It’ll take some days and weeks to get used to the style of play, that is clear,” Havertz said afterwards. “But I’m going to give everything for the club to get the fitness back into my body and hopefully perform in the highest level.

“I’m quite flexible and I have played lots of positions over the last couple of years. Last year, I came more off the No 9, but I am used to this midfield position, because I played there from a young age. Now it’s time to just get all the movements back into my brain and hopefully it will be good on the pitch.”

It is fitting Havertz was the first of Arsenal’s summer signings, given he has arguably the biggest task ahead when it comes to adapting to Arteta’s system. The plan is for Havertz to predominantly play on the left of midfield, in the position that Granit Xhaka occupied last season. Havertz is a very different player to Xhaka, though, far less combative and defensive-minded. He will look to get forward more and play closer to Arsenal’s striker, as shown during his minutes yesterday.

“He’s not a replacement [for Xhaka],” Arteta said. “He’s not going to be a like-for-like, because everybody’s going to be very different to what Granit gave us. It will be very different, but Kai has tremendous qualities for our way of playing; the talent, the quality, the physicality and the goal threat that he has shown over the past few years.

“He needs to build some relationships on the pitch, but so far he’s adapting really well.”

Arteta is not completely wedded to using Havertz in midfield, though, and a big reason why Arsenal signed the German was his versatility, believing he can also play anywhere across the forward line.

That is why it was crucial Havertz was signed early. Arteta is aware it takes players time to adapt to his style of play — and that will especially be the case for the 24-year-old as he takes on a new role.