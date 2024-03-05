22
Arsenal learn from past failures as win keeps them right in title hunt

They were three goals to the good within the opening quarter of an hour and, such was the onslaught, the home fans booed the fact five minutes were added on at the end of the first half. At that point, Arsenal were 5-0 up and it felt like a question of what records they were going to break. In the end, they added just one, through Ben White, but they did claim a new record, becoming the first side in English league football to win three consecutive away games by a margin of five or more goals.


Source link

