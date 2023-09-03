Arsenal vs Man Utd live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

This afternoon’s clash promises to set the mood for both teams, and perhaps much of the league as a whole, going into the international break.

The Gunners dropped their first points last time out after a late equaliser from Fulham held them to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, United have been far from perfect themselves and relied on a comeback from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest following a defeat at Tottenham.

Both Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag are desperate to make the case that they are Manchester City’s chief rivals for the title this season.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Man United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports with coverage beginning at 4pm, after Crystal Palace’s match with Wolves. Kick-off comes at 4.30pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.