31
2
5
15
16
40
44
35
49
4
9
13
7
8
25
3
30
29
48
47
50
23
33
46
45
43
38
34
20
1
24
32
10
18
22
26
14
37
21
11
39

Arsenal XI vs Man City: Saka injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup for Premier League today

140 1 minute read


Saka was forced off in France on Tuesday but Mikel Arteta will give him every chance of proving his fitness for the showdown at Emirates Stadium.


Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Andy Murray pays emotional tribute to gran after missing funeral to give Great Britain lead in Davis Cup

Andy Murray pays emotional tribute to gran after missing funeral to give Great Britain lead in Davis Cup

Why Harry Kane is not playing for Tottenham against Barcelona

Why Harry Kane is not playing for Tottenham against Barcelona

Luke Donald faces Team Europe selection headache as Ryder Cup looms large

Luke Donald faces Team Europe selection headache as Ryder Cup looms large

Edwards left frustrated as Luton are knocked out by late Grecians sucker punch

Edwards left frustrated as Luton are knocked out by late Grecians sucker punch

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo