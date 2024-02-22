Arsenal’s Champions League curse comes back to haunt them against Porto

Porto 1-0 Arsenal (Galeno 90+4′)

ESTADIO DO DRAGAO — Arsenal have work to do to reach the Champions League quarter-final for the first time since 2010 after succumbing to a dramatic late defeat in Porto.

A wonderful curling strike from Galeno in the fourth minute of added time ended Arsenal’s prolific run of form in 2024 and leaves Mikel Arteta’s side needing to win in north London next month to avoid the ignominy of yet another last-16 exit in Europe’s pre-eminent competition.

Although not a disastrous result, this was a night that provided a reality check to a team that has been earmarked by some as potential beneficiaries of Bayern Munich’s self-implosion and the new third favourites to lift the trophy behind reigning champions Manchester City and multiple winners Real Madrid.

The Gunners will back themselves to overturn the deficit, but the free-flowing football that has defined recent performances was almost entirely lacking as they failed to register a single shot on target. Up until Galeno’s match-defining moment, neither had Porto.

Arsenal made an assured start to dull the demanding Dragao aside from when Declan Rice was booked for a desperate lunge after 65 seconds following a communication breakdown with William Saliba. Piercing whistles greeted each Arsenal pass as the visitors greedily hogged the ball as though it were only theirs to play with.

But they towed a fine line between composure and complacency. For all of their possession in the opening 20 or so minutes, Arsenal had no shots to show for it and should have found themselves behind when Galeno struck the post on the half-volley before inexplicably skewing the rebound wide from point-blank range after darting in front of an inattentive Saliba.

The Brazilian’s double miss carried a combined xG of 0.99; ordinarily such glorious opportunities are snaffled up at this stage in the competition. It was a wake-up call for the visitors who had played with plenty of poise but too little purpose.

Arsenal only registered their first attempt of the night in the 33rd minute but an encouraging period of pressure followed as their trusted Plan B kicked in. The Gunners have become the Premier League’s set-piece kings and both Saliba and Kai Havertz squandered good headed chances from inswinging corners delivered at pace at the end of the first half.

That trend continued after the restart with Leandro Trossard lashed a first-time volley into the stands from a corner drifted towards the back post. Porto may have been guilty of glossing over Arsenal’s dead ball prowess in the data analyst report, but each near miss offered encouragement to their supporters, who roared with anticipation as their side sprung on the counter-attack and howled with indignation once it had ended.

Player of the match: Galeno Made up for his double miss with a stunning late winner to give Porto a lead to defend in north London

This is by no means a vintage Porto side – they are currently seven points behind Portugal’s other big two in the league table – but they defended well from open play and posed Arsenal problems at the other end. Pepê, the nimble Brazilian winger (not the 40-year-old defensive enforcer), danced delicately around Havertz to set up a window of opportunity that was swiftly slammed shut as the sides traded impetus.

Arteta’s decision to replace Trossard with Jorginho 15 minutes from time was evidence of Arsenal’s contentedness to accept what they had. A game that looked to be drifting towards an inevitable conclusion ended with a bang, though, as Galeno punished Arsenal’s failure to clear their lines with a sublime finish that left David Raya with no chance.