Liverpool FC XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

L iverpool will again ring the changes as they welcome West Ham to Anfield on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah, who came on to score the third goal in a 3-1 win over LASK Linz on Thursday, will return to the starting lineup alongside Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, after Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez played the full 90 minutes on Austria.

Summer signing Ryan Gravenberch was withdrawn with an injury scare on his full debut, but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the midfielder was only suffering with cramp.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara are still sidelined, meaning Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones should continue to deputise. Alexander-Arnold is yet to return to training with the first-team squad, but is underdoing his own personalised programme so a return is not far off.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Read More

Doubts: Gravenberch

Out: Alexander-Arnold, Thiago

Time and date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Venue: Anfield