50
34
14
13
3
31
38
37
23
10
47
22
18
45
48
39
20
40
8
33
32
1
43
4
24
49
35
26
5
9
46
2
44
30
25
29
21
7
11
15
16

Liverpool FC XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

143 1 minute read


L

iverpool will again ring the changes as they welcome West Ham to Anfield on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah, who came on to score the third goal in a 3-1 win over LASK Linz on Thursday, will return to the starting lineup alongside Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, after Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez played the full 90 minutes on Austria.

Summer signing Ryan Gravenberch was withdrawn with an injury scare on his full debut, but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the midfielder was only suffering with cramp.


Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Australia vs Republic of Ireland

Australia vs Republic of Ireland

Transfer news LIVE! Havertz in Arsenal medical; Chelsea Caicedo bid imminent; Rice to Man Utd bid; Tottenham

Transfer news LIVE! Havertz in Arsenal medical; Chelsea Caicedo bid imminent; Rice to Man Utd bid; Tottenham

England vs Japan LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

England vs Japan LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Ryder Cup 2023: Team Europe latest qualification standings as Robert MacIntyre looks to seal final spot

Ryder Cup 2023: Team Europe latest qualification standings as Robert MacIntyre looks to seal final spot

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo